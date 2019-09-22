CNN's latest Iowa poll: Live analysis

One of the reasons Elizabeth Warren is doing better in Iowa is simply the demographics of likely caucusgoers. Nationally, Warren's support is considerably strong among white Democrats and those who have a college degree.

Both of those groups make up a considerably larger portion of the Iowa electorate than they do the national Democratic primary electorate.

White Democrats make up a little less than 60% of the potential Democratic electorate in our last few national polls. In Iowa, they typically make more up than 80% of actual caucusgoers.

Among whites in our Iowa poll, it's Warren 23% to Biden's 20%. Among the other likely caucusgoers, it's Biden 22% to Warren's 17%.

Likewise, our poll finds that a majority of likely caucusgoers have at least a college degree. Nationally, that's flipped. It's closer to 60% of potential primary voters saying they don't have a degree, while 40% say they have one.

In Iowa, it's Warren's 24% to Biden's 18% among those with at least a college degree. Among those lacking one, it's Biden 24% to Warren's 16%.