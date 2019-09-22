CNN's latest Iowa poll: Live analysis

One of the big questions this cycle seems to be whether Democrats want to choose someone who is more aligned with them on the issues or want someone who is more likely to beat President Donald Trump. In our poll, 63% say electability is more important, while just 31% say issue agreement.

You might think that would do in Warren, who is on the left end of the party.

Here's the thing: Warren does about equally well with those voters who prize electability (22%) and issue agreement (25%). This matches up with national polling suggesting that Warren may not be winning the electability argument, but she's more than holding her own.

Biden is dead even with Warren at 22% in the horserace with voters for whom electability is more important. He comes in at 17% among voters who say issue alignment is more important.

Put another way, Biden isn't winning the electability argument in Iowa at this point. And if he can't win that argument, his campaign is likely in plenty of trouble.

Sanders' campaign is most definitely in trouble because, although he's at 16% among issue alignment voters, he's at just 9% among electability voters.