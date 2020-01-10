Beyond seeing his numbers climb in Iowa, Bernie Sanders has to be reassured by what his supporters say about him.

A near majority (49%) say they are extremely enthusiastic about him. For the other top tier candidates (Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren), 32% or less say they are extremely enthusiastic about their choice.

A majority (59%) of Sanders' supporters say their mind is made up on who they are caucusing for. Less than a majority say that for the other top tier candidates.

Underlying this support is that Sanders caucusgoers are more likely to say that issue agreement is more important than beating President Donald Trump. A slight majority (51%) of Sanders supporters say this, which is untrue of the other top tier candidates. In fact, only 25% of Biden backers say issue agreement is more important than beating Trump.

History suggests candidates basing their support on electability have softer bases than those based around the issues.

The only big warning sign I see for Sanders is that he is the second choice of only 11% among the about 20% of caucusgoers who list someone other than the top tier as a first choice.

Given the reallocation rules of caucuses and that some lower tier candidate supporters may abandon their first choice, this suggests perhaps a limited ceiling for Sanders.