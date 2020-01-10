CNN's latest Iowa poll
Tldr: Bernie Sanders climbs in close Iowa race
The fight to win the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses could barely be any tighter. Bernie Sanders comes in at 20%. Just behind him are Elizabeth Warren at 17%, Pete Buttigieg at 16% and Joe Biden at 15%.
The poll represents real movement for Sanders and Buttigieg. Sanders has climbed in each of our last two polls including from 11% in September. Buttigieg has dropped from 25% in our last poll in November.
No other candidate reaches double digits.
Here are a few other takeaways from the poll:
- Sanders supporters are more likely than candidates of the other top tier supporters to say they are certain of their choice and extremely enthusiastic about it.
- While a majority (55%) of likely caucusgoers say they prefer a candidate who can beat Trump than one they agree with on the issues, that's actually the lowest in any of Iowa polls in over a year.
- Among likely caucusgoers whose first choice is not in the top tier, more say they are at least actively considering Biden and Buttigieg than they are Sanders or Warren.
- Amy Klobuchar is at just 6% in our poll, and her very favorable ratings are basically the same as they were in November.
- Buttigieg's decline in the horserace is accompanied by an 8 point decline in his very favorable rating from 42% to 34%.
Bernie Sanders' strength runs deep
Beyond seeing his numbers climb in Iowa, Bernie Sanders has to be reassured by what his supporters say about him.
A near majority (49%) say they are extremely enthusiastic about him. For the other top tier candidates (Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren), 32% or less say they are extremely enthusiastic about their choice.
A majority (59%) of Sanders' supporters say their mind is made up on who they are caucusing for. Less than a majority say that for the other top tier candidates.
Underlying this support is that Sanders caucusgoers are more likely to say that issue agreement is more important than beating President Donald Trump. A slight majority (51%) of Sanders supporters say this, which is untrue of the other top tier candidates. In fact, only 25% of Biden backers say issue agreement is more important than beating Trump.
History suggests candidates basing their support on electability have softer bases than those based around the issues.
The only big warning sign I see for Sanders is that he is the second choice of only 11% among the about 20% of caucusgoers who list someone other than the top tier as a first choice.
Given the reallocation rules of caucuses and that some lower tier candidate supporters may abandon their first choice, this suggests perhaps a limited ceiling for Sanders.
Bernie Sanders' rise continues in close Iowa race
The big story here is that Sanders is up from 15% in our November poll and 11% in our September poll. It's the first time Sanders has been in the 20s since last March.
On the other end, Buttigieg has seen his fortunes decline. He's dropped 9 points since being the clear leader in our last Iowa poll, when he was at 25%.
Interestingly, Warren seems to be holding on to most of her first choice support. Despite lots of noise of her losing ground, her 17% here is quite similar to her 16% in November.
Biden's 15%, despite visiting the state a lot, is the same as it was in November.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 6% and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 5% are the only other candidates at or above 5%.