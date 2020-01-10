Joe Biden is stagnant in Iowa. His 15% now is the same 15% he had in November, despite touring the state extensively.

But it's not that 15% that would worry me if I were a Biden backer as much as the underlying data.

We know, for instance, that the very favorable rating is highly correlated with support and can predict future rises in a candidate's standing in the horserace.

Just 22% of likely caucusgoers say they have a very favorable view of Biden. That's the lowest percentage Biden has had in any CNN Iowa poll. It's well behind the 32% to 34% of likely caucusgoers who hold a very favorable view of Buttigieg, Sanders or Warren. It means Biden's support is currently soft.

Additionally, only 26% of Biden supporters are extremely enthusiastic about him. That's well behind the 49% of Sanders supporters who feel extremely enthusiastic about him.

Perhaps more scary for Biden is that just 44% of his backers say their mind is made up. Now, that's not much different than the 48% for Warren or 40% for Buttigieg. It is well below the 59% for Sanders, however. Moreover, a strength of Biden's has been his consistency. This number suggests that consistency may even be in jeopardy.