The Republican presidential candidates are all vying to take on President Joe Biden in November 2024. But first, they’re competing in the GOP primaries and caucuses, which begin in January, to emerge as the party’s nominee.
The first event of the Republican primary calendar, the Iowa caucuses, will provide an initial moment of truth for former President Donald Trump’s bid and could help Republicans tired of Trump decide which of his challengers to rally behind.
The new Democratic presidential primary calendar upends decades of tradition in which Iowa and New Hampshire were the first two states to hold nominating contests and moves up South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan. President Joe Biden has argued the new nominating order would better reflect the diversity of the nation and the Democratic Party.
Here's a look at key dates in the primary race coming up in the first few months of the year:
January:
- January 15: Iowa Republican presidential caucuses
- January 23: New Hampshire presidential primary election
February:
- February 3: South Carolina Democratic presidential primary election
- February 6: Nevada Democratic presidential primary election
- February 8: Nevada Republican presidential caucuses and Virgin Island Republican presidential caucuses
- February 24: South Carolina Republican presidential primary election
- February 27: Michigan Democratic presidential primary election
March:
- March 2: Idaho Republican caucuses and Missouri Republican caucuses
- March 3: Washington, DC, Republican presidential primary
- March 4: North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses
- March 5: Super Tuesday — states and territories holding elections include Alabama, Alaska Republican presidential primary, American Samoa Democratic presidential caucuses, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa Democratic presidential preference, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah Democratic presidential primary and Republican presidential caucuses, Vermont and Virginia
- March 12: States holding elections include Georgia, Hawaii Republican presidential caucuses, Mississippi, and Washington
- March 19: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio presidential primary elections
- March 23: Louisiana presidential primary election, Missouri Democratic presidential primary election