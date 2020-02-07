Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez Win McNamee/Getty Images/FILE

Candidates may be in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary, but the results from the Iowa caucuses remain unclear, and the chair of the Democratic National Committee has now called for a recanvass.

The move is a significant step and raises further questions about how long the results of the key Iowa caucuses will remain outstanding. In a recanvass, all the numbers that were released by the state party would be checked against the results that were recorded at caucus sites.

"Enough is enough," Perez tweeted. "In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass."

