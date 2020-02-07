CNN hosts town halls with Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Patrick
The town hall with Bernie Sanders has begun
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken the stage. CNN's Anderson Cooper is moderating.
Here's tonight's lineup
Four candidates will appear for an hour each tonight:
- Bernie Sanders at 8 p.m.
- Pete Buttigieg at 9 p.m.
- Amy Klobuchar at 10 p.m.
- Deval Patrick at 11 p.m.
Chaos in Iowa continues as candidates campaign in New Hampshire
Candidates may be in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary, but the results from the Iowa caucuses remain unclear, and the chair of the Democratic National Committee has now called for a recanvass.
The move is a significant step and raises further questions about how long the results of the key Iowa caucuses will remain outstanding. In a recanvass, all the numbers that were released by the state party would be checked against the results that were recorded at caucus sites.
"Enough is enough," Perez tweeted. "In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass."