CNN hosts town halls with Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Patrick

By Jessica Estepa, CNN

Updated 8:02 p.m. ET, February 6, 2020
1 min ago

The town hall with Bernie Sanders has begun

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken the stage. CNN's Anderson Cooper is moderating.

7 min ago

Here's tonight's lineup

Four candidates will appear for an hour each tonight:

  • Bernie Sanders at 8 p.m.
  • Pete Buttigieg at 9 p.m.
  • Amy Klobuchar at 10 p.m.
  • Deval Patrick at 11 p.m.
21 min ago

Chaos in Iowa continues as candidates campaign in New Hampshire

From CNN's Dan Merica, Jeff Zeleny and Adam Levy

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez
Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez Win McNamee/Getty Images/FILE

Candidates may be in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary, but the results from the Iowa caucuses remain unclear, and the chair of the Democratic National Committee has now called for a recanvass.

The move is a significant step and raises further questions about how long the results of the key Iowa caucuses will remain outstanding. In a recanvass, all the numbers that were released by the state party would be checked against the results that were recorded at caucus sites.

"Enough is enough," Perez tweeted. "In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass."

Read the full story here.