Klobuchar says she was disappointed in senators who voted to acquit Trump 

Edward M. PioRoda/CNN

Amy Klobuchar said she was disappointed in her Senate colleagues who voted on Wednesday to acquit President Donald Trump on articles of impeachment.

“It made me sad because I know that they know better. I know they know exactly what went on here,” Klobuchar said.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the sole Republican to vote to convict the President on the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, joining with all Senate Democrats in a 52-48 not guilty vote. Romney voted with Republicans against the obstruction of Congress charge, which fell along straight party lines, 53-47 for acquittal.

CNN’s Don Lemon asked the senator, “Take me back to that moment in the Senate chambers when you had to vote guilty. You said you wanted to cry. What was that like?”

Klobuchar said, “I was thinking about my own role in this journey, and how I feel so strongly that we need someone that understands that the role of a president is to unite instead of incite, that understands that you put the interests of our country before your private interests or your partisan interests, which really what this case is about.”

The senator said she doesn’t believe the US can take four more years of Trump as president.

“Our democracy can't take another four years as (Trump) bulldozes through it. Our law can't take another four years. Our rule of law, as he thinks he's above it. And the American dream can't take another four years of a president who thinks he can choose who gets it,” Klobuchar said.

Watch more: