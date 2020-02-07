Buttigieg touts lead in Iowa, heralds Sanders' performance

Edward M. PioRoda/CNN

Pete Buttigieg reacted to the news that the Iowa Democratic Party released the final results of the state’s caucuses on Thursday, telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo that his narrow lead over Bernie Sanders was “fantastic news.”

The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor leads the Vermont senator by one-tenth of one percentage point in the all-important state delegate equivalent count. The Democratic candidates have until 1pm ET/12 pm CT tomorrow to file a request for a recanvas or a recount.

“First of all, I want to say, Senator Sanders clearly had a great night too, and I congratulate him and his supporters,” Buttigieg said.

The former mayor then spoke about how his campaign started with little resources or name recognition, adding, “To see how that led to that win for us in Iowa is fantastic. But I also know that we're in New Hampshire now, now we’ve got to look ahead. New Hampshire is a state that has never been told what to do, right? And we've got to earn every vote and earn a win on Tuesday night right here.”

Buttigieg, pressed by Cuomo on whether he plans to call for a recanvass, said he would leave it to the state party, signaling that his campaign would likely not call for the votes to be counted again.

“Whatever they need to do in order to make sure that the information is clear and verified,” Buttigieg said.

“Would you request one?” Cuomo asked.

"I'll leave it to the party to get into that,” he said. “But you know what I'll say is nothing can take away what happened on Monday. Just an extraordinary moment for the movement that we have built and now we're looking ahead to New Hampshire and beyond.”

