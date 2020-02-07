Sanders: My political journey has been 'incomprehensible'

Edward M. PioRoda/CNN

Bernie Sanders responded to the concerns of a voter who said she saw the division between him and Hillary Clinton in 2016 by saying voters can “take to the bank” the fact he will help the Democratic nominee in 2020.

The New Hampshire voter said that she was in the room in Durham, New Hampshire, in 2016 when Sanders backed Clinton.

“It was a really exciting day, but there was division in the room, and I worried that day,” She said. “I worry now that this race will become more contentious as we head towards the convention.”

Sanders talked up his relationship with his 2020 competitors, especially the senators, and then said, “All of us understand what a threat Donald Trump is to our country and to the world, and I think I can speak for all of the candidates in saying that no matter who wins the nomination, needless to say, I hope it's me, but no matter who wins the nomination, we're all going to work together to defeat Donald Trump.”

Sanders added: “That I think you can take to the bank.”

Sanders’ role in the 2016 election has become more of a focus in recent months because Clinton has told multiple interviewers that she believes Sanders not ending his campaign for months hurt her.

Sanders and his team have pushed back by noting that he worked hard for Clinton once he endorsed her.

But concerns remain about how forcefully Sanders supporters will be if the Vermont senator loses the Democratic nomination.

Watch: