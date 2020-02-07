CNN hosts town halls with Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Patrick
Buttigieg on mental health issues: “I will be a president who will give voice to those struggles”
Pete Buttigieg on Thursday said if elected president, he would give voice to mental health struggles and empower local organizations and communities in the US to deliver solutions.
An undecided voter in New Hampshire told Buttigieg at the CNN town hall, “In June, I lost my daughter Abigail. Despite working in the field, it was a struggle to access adequate evidence-based treatment. I had to fly her across the country to access services which were often times not provided in an evidence-based way.”
“Having recently lost a child to inadequate mental health and substance abuse services,” she continued, “what strategies do you support to eliminate the disparities between mental health and physical health services?”
Buttigieg responded, “First of all, I'm so sorry for the loss of your daughter, and I admire your being prepared to stand up and talk about that loss."
"I think the first thing that has to change -- before we get to the policy, I'll come to the policy in a moment -- but the first thing that has to change is a willingness to talk about this, because mental health struggles affect every family," he continued.
Buttigieg said the American people need to create a culture “where it is as acceptable to talk about struggling with bipolar disorder as it would be to talk about a fight with cancer, where it is as routine to seek an emotional health checkup as it is a physical.”
“If we make that change in how we talk about and think about serious mental illness and addiction, that makes it so much easier to get the policy right. And I will be a president who will give voice to those struggles,” he said.
Buttigieg said there needs to be a build-up of mental health providers in the country. He also said technology can be better used to assist in providing mental health care, and that he would use federal funds for "healing and belonging grants" in local communities.
“We will empower local health departments, local communities, and local organizations seeking to deliver those solutions and make sure that they get funding to help them as they do,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg: Trump's attacks on Romney were "disgraceful"
Pete Buttigieg said Thursday that President Donald Trump attacking Utah Sen. Mitt Romney over his vote in favor of ousting the President was “disgraceful.”
Trump took veiled shots at Romney at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, telling the assembled religious leaders and politicians that he didn’t “like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.”
“It was disgraceful, especially to hear the way he attacked Senator Romney for clearly following his own conscience and being more concerned about, as Senator Romney clearly was, more concerned about the judgment of history and perhaps about his relationship with God, than about party loyalty,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg added: “The silver lining is this is 2020. This is an election year. And so, the Senate may have been the jury yesterday but we, the people, are the jury now. And the final verdict on the President and on the Senate is going to be up to us this year.”
Buttigieg, later in the event, said he didn’t know “where to begin” on Trump’s comments about faith.
He added that they were “especially” concerning coming from “a President who tries to cloak himself in religion and tell believers that they somehow have to vote for him, have to vote Republican.”
“I guess he just has a very different take on faith than I do,” Buttigieg said.
Buttigieg touts lead in Iowa, heralds Sanders' performance
Pete Buttigieg reacted to the news that the Iowa Democratic Party released the final results of the state’s caucuses on Thursday, telling CNN’s Chris Cuomo that his narrow lead over Bernie Sanders was “fantastic news.”
The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor leads the Vermont senator by one-tenth of one percentage point in the all-important state delegate equivalent count. The Democratic candidates have until 1pm ET/12 pm CT tomorrow to file a request for a recanvas or a recount.
“First of all, I want to say, Senator Sanders clearly had a great night too, and I congratulate him and his supporters,” Buttigieg said.
The former mayor then spoke about how his campaign started with little resources or name recognition, adding, “To see how that led to that win for us in Iowa is fantastic. But I also know that we're in New Hampshire now, now we’ve got to look ahead. New Hampshire is a state that has never been told what to do, right? And we've got to earn every vote and earn a win on Tuesday night right here.”
Buttigieg, pressed by Cuomo on whether he plans to call for a recanvass, said he would leave it to the state party, signaling that his campaign would likely not call for the votes to be counted again.
“Whatever they need to do in order to make sure that the information is clear and verified,” Buttigieg said.
“Would you request one?” Cuomo asked.
"I'll leave it to the party to get into that,” he said. “But you know what I'll say is nothing can take away what happened on Monday. Just an extraordinary moment for the movement that we have built and now we're looking ahead to New Hampshire and beyond.”
The town hall with Pete Buttigieg has started
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has taken the stage. CNN's Chris Cuomo is moderating.
Sanders: My political journey has been 'incomprehensible'
Bernie Sanders, as a young man he said, would have never believed that he would be standing on this stage in Manchester tonight as a former mayor, Senator and two-time presidential candidate.
"If my parents were alive today, they both died young, it would have been incomprehensible to them – incomprehensible – that their son, coming from where we came from (would) become a US Senator or mayor, from Burlington, or candidate for President of the United States," the 78-year-old Sanders said.
"It would have been unthinkable."
Sanders: ‘In many ways, Donald Trump is a socialist himself’
Bernie Sanders said he’d respond to attacks on him as a socialist in a general election match-up with President Donald Trump by calling Trump a socialist.
“In many ways, Donald Trump is a socialist himself. He is a socialist who believes in massive help for large corporations and the rich,” Sanders said in a CNN town hall.
He said as a real estate developer, Trump received “$800 million in tax breaks and subsidies to build luxury condominiums. That’s called socialism for the very, very rich.”
“When we give tax breaks and subsidies to the fossil fuel industry to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars so they can produce a product which is destroying the planet, this is called socialism for large corporations, corporate socialism,” Sanders said.
Sanders doesn't commit to naming woman or person of color as running mate
Bernie Sanders on Wednesday did not commit to choosing a woman or person of color as his running mate, but said his "inclination is to say yes" when asked if he would.
An undecided voter named Janine asked Sanders at the CNN town hall, “Will you name a running mate before the convention? And will it be a woman? Because why not? I'm not available, though.”
“I was just going to ask you, Janine. I figure that's one way to get your vote,” Sanders joked.
The senator went on to say, “What I want from a vice president is somebody whose worldview is similar to mine, and there are a lot of, you know, brilliant women out there who hold that view. So we will be looking at that.”
Sanders said if elected president, his administration and Cabinet would, “look more like America in terms of gender equality, in terms of racial equality than any administration in American history.” The senator said he is proud that his campaign is “enormously diverse.”
Pressed by CNN’s Anderson Cooper on whether he could commit to naming a woman or person of color as his running mate, Sanders said, “I don't want to commit, but, you know, my inclination is to say yes."
Sanders: "Take to the bank" that I will support the Democratic nominee
Bernie Sanders responded to the concerns of a voter who said she saw the division between him and Hillary Clinton in 2016 by saying voters can “take to the bank” the fact he will help the Democratic nominee in 2020.
The New Hampshire voter said that she was in the room in Durham, New Hampshire, in 2016 when Sanders backed Clinton.
“It was a really exciting day, but there was division in the room, and I worried that day,” She said. “I worry now that this race will become more contentious as we head towards the convention.”
Sanders talked up his relationship with his 2020 competitors, especially the senators, and then said, “All of us understand what a threat Donald Trump is to our country and to the world, and I think I can speak for all of the candidates in saying that no matter who wins the nomination, needless to say, I hope it's me, but no matter who wins the nomination, we're all going to work together to defeat Donald Trump.”
Sanders added: “That I think you can take to the bank.”
Sanders’ role in the 2016 election has become more of a focus in recent months because Clinton has told multiple interviewers that she believes Sanders not ending his campaign for months hurt her.
Sanders and his team have pushed back by noting that he worked hard for Clinton once he endorsed her.
But concerns remain about how forcefully Sanders supporters will be if the Vermont senator loses the Democratic nomination.
Sanders says he's 'tired of commenting on Trump's remarks'
