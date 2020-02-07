Patrick defends his time at Bain Capital private investment firm

Edward M. PioRoda/CNN

President Barack Obama hammered Mitt Romney in 2012 over the Republican nominee's track record in the financial industry.

The specific focus: Romney’s firm, Bain Capital.

On Thursday night, Deval Patrick was asked about his own time there, and whether he could regulate a world he so recently inhabited.

Patrick answered by arguing that his work at Bain was different from what the company is better known for – that he was in it for the greater good.

“I founded a fund at Bain Capital to invest in companies for social and environmental good because I wanted to prove what I believed to be true,” he said, “which is that this notion that having to trade financial return for social good was a false trade all along.”

Patrick ticked off some of the investments he made, framing them as the kind that benefit both big business and the public good.

“Capitalism has a lot to answer for,” Patrick eventually conceded. “We’ve been practicing a kind of capitalism in this country for a long time that was all about short term gains, next quarter’s results; sometimes I think without due interest for the enterprise of the people in the community and the planet.”

