CNN has learned another suspicious package with a device addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC.

According to a law enforcement official, the device was similar to one sent to Soros' home, and similar to ones sent to homes of Clintons and Obamas.

The devices appear to be rudimentary but functional.

The White House-addressed device also contained projectiles.

Another law enforcement source said “There is a strong suspicion” the two packages intercepted last night and this morning are connected to the package targeting George Soros.