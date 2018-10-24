Live Updates
Suspicious packages sent to Clinton and ObamaBy Eric Levenson, Sophie Tatum, Brian Ries and Meg Wagner, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago10:05 AM ET, Wed October 24, 2018
On Monday, liberal billionaire George Soros was mailed an explosive device
The suspicious packages sent to the homes of Obama and Clinton come two days after billionaire liberal activist George Soros received what appeared to be an explosive device in the mail.
From Kelly Murray's story on Tuesday :
A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York, a law enforcement source told CNN.
Bedford police say they received a call about 3:45 p.m. Monday reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.
An employee had opened the parcel. The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called police, according to a news release.
It's not clear if the incidents are related.
FBI New York says it is investigating devices sent to Clinton
From CNN's Sonia Moghe
A suspicious package was sent to the Clintons' home in Chappaqua, New York.
The FBI New York confirmed a "suspicious package" was found in the vicinity of Hillary and Bill Clinton's home in Chappaqua, New York and said it is investigating.
The Secret Service says "potential explosive devices" were mailed to the homes of Hillary Clinton as Barack Obama.
Here's the full statement from the Secret Service
The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.
Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.
The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.
The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.