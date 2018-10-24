The suspicious packages sent to the homes of Obama and Clinton come two days after billionaire liberal activist George Soros received what appeared to be an explosive device in the mail.

From Kelly Murray's story on Tuesday :

A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Bedford police say they received a call about 3:45 p.m. Monday reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.

An employee had opened the parcel. The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called police, according to a news release.

It's not clear if the incidents are related.