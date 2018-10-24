FBI says more packages could have been mailed to other locations

The FBI is warning the public to remain vigilant after bombs and suspicious packages were intercepted.

"It is possible that additional packages were mailed to other locations," the FBI said in a statement. "[Do] not touch, move or handle any suspicious or unknown packages."

The FBI is asking the public for help with information on the bombs and suspicious packages.

“We ask anyone who may have information to contact the FBI. Do not hesitate to call," FBI Director Christopher Wray said. "No piece of information is too small to help us in this investigation.”

Anyone with information about the bombs and packages is urged to call the FBI at (800) CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

If you observe any suspicious activity that requires an immediate response, please call 911 or contact your local law enforcement.