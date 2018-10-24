Bombs and packages will be sent to FBI lab for analysis

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she has been in direct contact with the FBI and other law enforcement after her office in Sunrise, Florida, received a bomb this morning.

"We are asking anyone with useful information to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI."

The Congresswoman added that this "attempted act of violence" won't intimidate anyone.

"This appalling attack on our democracy must be vigorously prosecuted, and I am deeply disturbed by the way my name was used," she said in the statement. "Today, my staff and I will hug each other and our loved ones tightly, and tomorrow get back to work serving the people I was elected to represent."