Bombs and packages will be sent to FBI lab for analysis
The FBI said the bomb and suspicious packages received over the last two days will be sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis.
"We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages," he added.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz: "This appalling attack on our democracy must be vigorously prosecuted"
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she has been in direct contact with the FBI and other law enforcement after her office in Sunrise, Florida, received a bomb this morning.
The Congresswoman added that this "attempted act of violence" won't intimidate anyone.
"This appalling attack on our democracy must be vigorously prosecuted, and I am deeply disturbed by the way my name was used," she said in the statement. "Today, my staff and I will hug each other and our loved ones tightly, and tomorrow get back to work serving the people I was elected to represent."
Democratic leaders: Trump's remarks are "hollow until he reverses his statements that condone acts of violence"
Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York issued a joint statement on Wednesday, calling President Trump's remarks earlier in the day regarding suspicious packages "hollow until he reverses his statements that condone acts of violence."
"Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions: expressing support for the Congressman who body-slammed a reporter, the neo-Nazis who killed a young woman in Charlottesville, his supporters at rallies who get violent with protestors, dictators around the world who murder their own citizens, and referring to the free press as the enemy of the people," the statement continued.
Mitt Romney: "Hate acts follow hate speech"
Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney responded to Wednesday's events, referring to them "disgusting" and "vile threats." Romney, who is running for US Senate in Utah, also called out "hate speech."
"Disgusting, vile threats and actions against fellow Americans and our institutions are sadly unsurprising: hate acts follow hate speech," he tweeted.
Here's where suspicious devices were mailed
Authorities intercepted bombs intended for former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and the Florida office of Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz was evacuated Wednesday after a suspicious package was mailed there.
Also, CNN's New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated after a package with an explosive device, addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, was discovered, city and local law enforcement officials said.
And on Monday, a suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York, a law enforcement source told CNN.
In addition, sources told CNN that a suspicious package intended for California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters was intercepted at a congressional mail screening facility in Maryland.
Jeff Flake: The President shouldn't refer to the press as the "enemy of the people"
Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake tells CNN's Chris Cuomo that if President Donald Trump "were to take a more civil tone, it would make a difference," adding that he "hopes that he does."
Flakes' comments were outside the Time Warner Center in New York, where CNN's offices are located. The building was evacuated earlier Wednesday after a bomb was sent to its address.
The bomb delivered to the Time Warner Center was one of several suspicious packages that were sent to various political figures, but intercepted on Wednesday.
Flake, who is not running for re-election, has been a harsh Republican critic of Trump.
CNN President to President Trump, Sarah Sanders: Words matter
CNN President Jeff Zucker released a statement calling out President Donald Trump and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.
Miami-Dade police bomb squad responding to new suspicious package
The Miami-Dade Police Department tells CNN that their bomb squad unit will be responding to a suspicious package that was addressed to Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.
The Aventura Police Department said they were investigating the package out of "an abundance of caution."
Rep. Maxine Waters confirms her DC office was target of suspicious package
Rep. Maxine Waters said her Washington DC office was the target of a suspicious package. The incident has since been referred to the FBI.
"I am appreciative of the law enforcement entities who intercepted the package and are investigating this matter," the congresswoman went on to say in a statement. "I unequivocally condemn any and all acts of violence and terror.”
Two law enforcement officials tell CNN that the package addressed to Waters had similarities to the other suspicious packages. One source said that belief was based on the timing, packaging and devices inside the packages.
It was not clear if it was capable of exploding.