Here's what we know about the manhunt for the bomber -- or bombers

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs, who is prone to peddling conspiracy theories and is a prominent supporter of President Trump, asserted without evidence on Thursday that it was "fake news" that suspicious packages were mailed this week to high-profile Democrats and the New York City offices of CNN.

"Fake bombs," Dobbs wrote in a tweet posted to his verified account Thursday morning. "Who could possibly benefit by so much fakery?"

Dobbs deleted his tweet after immediate and widespread condemnation. Authorities have said that the bombs found in the packages were rudimentary, but functional.

It was not clear if Dobbs' tweet violated the standards of the Fox Business Network or whether he would face any disciplinary action.

Spokespeople for Fox Business did not immediately respond to a request for comment.