"These are not hoax devices": FBI director says 13 devices were sent

When mail bomb suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc had his electricity turned off in 2002, he grew frustrated with his efforts to convince the power company to turn it back on, his longtime attorney recalled Friday.

“I bet if I threatened to blow up your office you’d turn it back on quickly,” Sayoc’s then-attorney, Ronald S. Lowy, quoted him as saying.

Lowy, who represented Sayoc in the case in Miami, Florida, told CNN his client never intended to make good on the threat. He said he was sentenced to a year’s probation “and allowed to continue with his life.”

Lowy said he represented Sayoc in several subsequent matters, but nothing involving violence or threats of violence.

He described Sayoc, 56, as someone who had “trouble conforming” and “didn’t fit in.”

Lowy said he was not surprised that the devices he is suspected of assembling and mailing to past and current politicians and the Manhattan offices of CNN did not explode. He questioned his former client’s ability to successfully devise and execute such a scheme.

He described Sayoc as a man involved in petty offenses spread out over time.

In one case, Lowy said, Sayoc altered his driver’s license to make himself appear younger because he remained single and thought his age may be hurting him on the dating scene.

“He was embarrassed about his age,” the lawyer said.

Lowy said he recalled Sayoc frequenting the gym and working as a personal trainer at one point.

Lowy said he was in consultation with Sayoc’s family and discussing the possibility of representing him in connection with Friday’s arrest.