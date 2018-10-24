JUST IN: Package sent to CNN in New York was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan

The package with an explosive device sent to CNN’s New York offices today was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, according to city and local law enforcement officials.

Brennan, an official in the Obama administration, is a frequent CNN guest and Trump critic whose security clearance was revoked by the President this summer.

The device found in the 10 Columbus Circle mailroom is similar to the ones addressed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and George Soros, a law enforcement source says.

Another law enforcement official tells CNN's Evan Perez that the initial examination of all of the devices shows them to be constructed similarly. At least one of the devices appeared to contain projectiles, including shards of glass. The devices are rudimentary but functional.

A representative for John Brennan says he is not commenting on the suspicious package that CNN reports was addressed to him.