Suspicious packages sent to Time Warner Center, Clinton and ObamaBy Eric Levenson, Sophie Tatum, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Paul P. Murphy and Veronica Rocha, CNN
How the Time Warner Center package was discovered
From CNN's MaryAnne Fox
A Time Warner Center mailroom employee flagged the package to security, but did not open it, according to a source with direct knowledge.
Security called authorities, who opened the package.
The chances that a piece of mail actually contains a bomb average less than one in 10 billion
From CNN's Saeed Ahmed
Despite today's news, a mail bomb is still an extremely rare occurrence -- and that's why it's noteworthy that officials are dealing with several potential bombs today.
Here's how rare it is: According to the US Postal Inspection Service, the postal service processes more than 170 billion pieces of mail every year. Over the last few years, the number of mail bombs inspectors have investigated? An average of 16. That, according to the agency, works out to be an average of less than 1 in 10 billion.
Suspicious package intercepted at mail facility in Maryland
From CNN's Liz Landers, Pam Brown and Mary Kay Mallonee
Two law enforcement sources tell CNN that a suspicious package has been intercepted at a Congressional mail screening facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland.
The Capitol Hill Police bomb squad is on the scene.
New York governor says device was sent to his office
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a device was sent to his office in Manhattan.
The governor added that the device was also "being handled."
Cuomo also said he would not be surprised if more devices were found.
“As you’ve heard there’s a number of devices and there’s a pattern apparently with them," he said.
The FBI says it is “working in coordination with our law enforcement partners to investigate the suspicious packages."
With CNN's Mary Kay Mallonee
Eric Trump: "America is better than this"
President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump tweeted about the various suspicious packages that were intercepted across the country, noting that he has been on "the receiving end" of similar situations.
New York governor: "Terrorism only works if you let it work"
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, speaking about the explosive device situation, said this is the world we live in.
“This is a circumstance of being who we are and where we are.”
He added that, "terrorism only works if you let it work."
This is what the suspicious package sent to CNN building looked like
From CNN's Erica Orden
This is a photograph of the suspicious package that was sent to the CNN building in New York City earlier this morning. It was addressed to John Brennan, the former CIA director, and "Time Warner (CNN)."
What we know about the package: At a news conference, police said the device appeared to be a live explosive device.
An envelope containing white powder was also discovered as part of the original packaging, New York Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill said.
New York City mayor: "This is clearly an act of terror"
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking at a news conference, said the device found at the CNN building is "clearly is an act of terror."
He said the people of New York won’t be intimidated and will be undeterred.
“We cannot be terrorized if you refuse to allow the terrorists to win,” de Blasio said.
Police say live explosive device and white powder found in CNN building
Mayor Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo, and New York Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill are holding a news conference at Columbus Circle regarding the suspicious device found in the building of CNN’s New York offices.
O’Neill said the device appeared to be a live explosive device.
An envelope containing white powder was also discovered as part of the original packaging, the commissioner said.
Watch the announcement: