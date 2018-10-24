Trump critics and CNN receive explosive devicesBy Eric Levenson, Sophie Tatum, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Paul P. Murphy and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Officials believe several packages went through a Florida mail facility
From CNN's Evan Perez, Brynn Gingras and Rene Marsh
Authorities believe several of the packages went through the processing and distribution center in Opa-Locka, Florida, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation.
According to an US Postal Service employee, this facility, roughly 12 miles from Miami, handles mail that is incoming and outgoing from south Florida.
Suspicious packages sent to CNN, Clinton, and De Niro will be analyzed at the same location
From CNN’s Julia Jones
The packages that were sent to CNN, the Clintons, and actor Robert De Niro were taken to Rodman's Neck shooting range and then to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia, this afternoon, according to John Miller, deputy commissioner for NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism.
The packages were sent “to be examined by [FBI’s] explosives people so that all the evidence from all of these incidents are in one place,” he said at a press conference Thursday.
FBI won't comment on origin of suspicious packages
FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney would not confirm the origin of the packages delivered Monday, despite reports that investigators believe some of the packages might have originated in Florida.
He stressed that investigators must be careful with sharing information with the public, and that they could not “disclose information that could adversely impact our investigation or a future prosecution.”
"Some were obviously in the postal system. I'll leave it at that," he said in an ongoing news conference.
Phillip Bartley, inspector in charge of the US Postal Inspection Service in New York division, said more than 600,000 postal workers were looking for the packages.
"We have the eyes and ears looking for these packages," he said.
Ten packages have been found so far, Bartley added.
"I will say in the postal network, we have found nothing in the last eight hours," he said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio: "New Yorkers are standing strong"
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday afternoon, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked federal and state officials for their response and the ongoing investigation.
He also praised the city's response, and "the kind of strength and the kind of resiliency that this city is famous for. It makes me very, very proud of all 8.6 million New Yorkers, that they have handled the situation with a real sense of resolve."
De Blasio condemned the package as "the definition of terrorism," and stressed that it was important for New Yorkers to continue normal life undeterred and unintimidated.
De Blasio also urged the public to help address the political division by creating "a tone of civility, a tone of mutual respect."
"We shouldn't just ask what are the most prominent voices doing. We also have the ask the question are all of us treating each other with respect, treating men and women in law enforcement with respect, people in the media who report the news, treating them with respect," he said.
Suspicious packages with white powder did not contain a biological threat
An initial analysis of the powder found in suspicious packages sent to New York addresses “did not contain a biological threat,” FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney said in an ongoing press conference in New York City.
Testing on the powder is ongoing, he added.
"New Yorkers are safe," police commissioner says
New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill began an ongoing news conference Thursday afternoon by assuring New Yorkers that they were safe and that there are no credible threats to any individuals or organizations in the city.
He also described the current "far-reaching" investigation into the packages, saying, "I can say with certainty we will identify and arrest a person or people responsible for these acts. Make no mistake."
At the end of his opening remarks, O'Neill said, "I'll conclude by reminding everyone that law enforcement professionals do not care about the politics behind these acts. What we do care about is keeping the public we serve safe. That's it."
Trump calls New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
President Trump called New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday and the two spoke about the ongoing investigation into the suspicious packages, Cuomo told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin.
“He pledged full support from all federal authorities,” Cuomo said, adding that he told Trump that he believes the state and federal government are working well together.
Asked if the President's rhetoric was a part of the conversation, Cuomo said: “The conversation with the President was only about the law enforcement and the investigation."
However, he added, "Yes, the President's rhetoric is inflammatory, it's hot. He uses really vulgar expressions at times and that has an effect... He's President of the United States and he has thousands of people listening to him and that position of power, I think, he has to appreciate. When that position of power is spewing hateful rhetoric, that has an effect."
SOON: Law enforcement will give an update on the bomb investigation
The FBI and New York Police Department will brief the media soon on the latest in the package bomb investigation at NYPD Headquarters.
New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill, Mayor Bill de Blasio, FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney, and other law enforcement leadership are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.
