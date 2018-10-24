Officials believe several packages went through a Florida mail facility

FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney would not confirm the origin of the packages delivered Monday, despite reports that investigators believe some of the packages might have originated in Florida.

He stressed that investigators must be careful with sharing information with the public, and that they could not “disclose information that could adversely impact our investigation or a future prosecution.”

"Some were obviously in the postal system. I'll leave it at that," he said in an ongoing news conference.

Phillip Bartley, inspector in charge of the US Postal Inspection Service in New York division, said more than 600,000 postal workers were looking for the packages.

"We have the eyes and ears looking for these packages," he said.

Ten packages have been found so far, Bartley added.

"I will say in the postal network, we have found nothing in the last eight hours," he said.