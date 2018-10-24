Trump acknowledges suspect supported him, declines to disavow

President Trump acknowledged the suspect in a string of bomb mailings had pictures of the President on his van, but did not disavow the support of the suspect.

“I did not see my face on the van,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

At the arrest scene Friday morning, a sticker-covered van was towed away. It featured images of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“I heard he was a person who prefers me over others, but I did not see that,” Trump said.

“There’s no blame, there’s no anything,” he added.

The President then referenced a shooting last year at Republicans’ congressional baseball practice, carried out by a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“If you look at what happened to Steve Scalise, that was from a supporter of another party,” Trump said.

Asked by CNN if he disavowed the support of the suspect, he did not answer.

Watch more: