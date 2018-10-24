Suspect arrested after explosive devices sent to Trump critics and CNNBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Sophie Tatum, Eric Levenson, Brian Ries, Paul P. Murphy and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Trump acknowledges suspect supported him, declines to disavow
From CNN's Sarah Westwood
President Trump acknowledged the suspect in a string of bomb mailings had pictures of the President on his van, but did not disavow the support of the suspect.
“I did not see my face on the van,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.
At the arrest scene Friday morning, a sticker-covered van was towed away. It featured images of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
“I heard he was a person who prefers me over others, but I did not see that,” Trump said.
The President then referenced a shooting last year at Republicans’ congressional baseball practice, carried out by a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“If you look at what happened to Steve Scalise, that was from a supporter of another party,” Trump said.
Asked by CNN if he disavowed the support of the suspect, he did not answer.
Watch more:
Bomb suspect arrives at federal detention facility in Miami
From CNN's Rosa Flores
A guard at a federal detention facility in downtown Miami told CNN Cesar Sayoc has arrived there.
This photo shows Sayoc as he was escorted out of FBI headquarters in Miramar, Florida, this afternoon.
Package addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris is related to others, FBI agent says
From CNN's Cheri Mossburg
The suspicious package found this morning at a Sacramento post office was a legitimate device, said Shaun Hampton, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.
FBI field agent Sean Reagan said the package was addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris and is related to the other devices.
The outside packaging looked similar to the other devices, Reagan said. It has since been rendered safe.
Here's the statement from Kamala Harris' office on the suspicious package
From CNN's Ryan Nobles and Clare Foran
Authorities continue to investigate another suspicious package in Sacramento, California, addressed to Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris.
Harris' office released this statement on Friday afternoon:
“Earlier today, Senator Harris’ office was informed that a suspicious package, similar to those that have been sent to other elected officials, was sent to our Sacramento district office. Our understanding is that a trained postal employee identified the package at a Sacramento mail facility and reported it to the authorities. Fortunately, nobody was injured. Senator Harris is enormously grateful to law enforcement officials across the country who have worked so hard over the past week to keep our fellow citizens safe.
At this moment, it is incumbent upon leaders across the political spectrum to take seriously the power they hold. It is the responsibility of our leaders to use their role as public figures to elevate our discourse and bring people together.”
Debbie Wasserman Schultz thanks law enforcement for "working tirelessly to keep us safe"
From CNN's David Shortell
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said she is grateful to law enforcement for quickly arresting a suspect in connection with the suspicious packages.
The Florida Democrat said she will stay in “direct contact” with law enforcement.
A package intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder was sent to Wasserman Schultz's Florida office.
Read the statement below:
“I’m extremely grateful to the brave women and men in law enforcement who swiftly apprehended this suspect and are working tirelessly to keep us safe. I will remain in direct contact with law enforcement as this ongoing investigation continues. The suspect who was apprehended in no way represents the character of our community or what we stand for. I’m confident that this attack on our democracy will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We will never let those who use violence intimidate us or keep us from doing our jobs. Love, compassion, and kindness will always win out over hate."
Cory Booker: "Cowardly acts of terror will never silence or intimidate Americans"
Democratic Sen. Cory Booker took to Twitter to praise law enforcement officials for intercepting a suspicious package intended for him.
The FBI said Friday that the package addressed to Booker was discovered in Florida and is "similar in appearance to the others."
Sources told CNN the package was addressed to the senator's Camden, New Jersey, office. Booker confirmed the package was intended for him but declined to comment further to CNN.
Package addressed to Tom Steyer removed from California post office
A suspicious package addressed to billionaire Tom Steyer has been removed from a post office in the Burlingame, California.
It is being checked out at a facility just east of San Francisco International Airport. Police said it looked similar to the other suspicious packages that have been mailed to Trump critics and Democratic politicians this week.
The Burlingame Police released this statement:
“Burlingame Police responded to assist the FBI on a report of a suspicious package located at our mail facility on Rollins Rd. The package is consistent with the mailings throughout the nation. The package has been removed from that facility and the area has been rendered safe. This incident poses no danger to the community of Burlingame.”
Earlier today, Steyer condemned the mailings as a "systematic attack on our democracy."
Steyer has donated heavily to Democrats and recently gave $2 million to Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.
Trump called to congratulate FBI director after suspect's arrest
When asked when the FBI briefed President Trump on having a suspect in custody, FBI Director Christopher Wray said, "I'm not going to get into our discussions with the President.
"I will say that I received a very nice congratulatory call from the president shortly before heading over here, and saw his remarks that he made at the White House. I think he, like every other American, is and should be proud of the unbelievable work that was done not just by the FBI but by all of our law enforcement partners across multiple states."
Watch it here:
Some mailings included photographs of the targets
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Some of the mailings sent to several political figures included photographs of the targets with a red X marked across their faces, according to a criminal complaint filed against bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc.
The devices in the packages were nearly identical and consisted of a six-inch PVC pipe, a small clock, battery, wiring and energetic material, according to the complaint.
Five of the 13 packages were routed through a US Postal processing center in Opa-Locka, Florida, according to the complaint.