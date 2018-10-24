Trump critics and CNN receive explosive devicesBy Eric Levenson, Sophie Tatum, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Paul P. Murphy and Veronica Rocha, CNN
There have been 12 packages addressed to 10 people
From CNN's Faith Karimi
Authorities have found 12 packages — addressed to 10 people — in recent days.
Here's the full breakdown of the Democratic politicians and prominent Trump critics who have been sent packages:
- Billionaire investor George Soros: One package, sent to his home in New York.
- Bill and Hillary Clinton: One package mailed to their home in New York but intercepted by the Secret Service.
- Barack Obama: One package mailed to Washington, D.C., but intercepted by the Secret Service.
- Former Attorney General Eric Holder: One package addressed to him but sent to the Florida office of Democratic lawmaker Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
- Democratic US Rep. Maxine Waters: Two suspicious packages: one intercepted at a congressional mail-screening facility in Maryland and a second one found at a postal facility in Los Angeles.
- Former CIA Director John Brennan: A "live explosive device" was addressed to Brennan and delivered by courier to CNN's offices at the Time Warner Center in New York.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden: Two packages found at post offices in Delaware.
- Actor Robert De Niro: One package sent to him at the Manhattan building where his production company is based.
- Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper: One package found at a New York City post office. It was also addressed to CNN.
- Sen. Cory Booker: One package, found in Florida.
The suspicious package has been removed from the NYC post office. It's on its way to the Bronx.
From Mark Morales and Shimon Prokupecz
The suspicious package discovered in a New York post office, which was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CNN, has been removed from the office.
The package is en route to Rodman's Neck in the Bronx, according to law enforcement officials.
Rodman’s Neck is an NYPD training facility and firing range in NYC.
Here's a look at the unit that's carrying the package:
Have a tip? Call 1-800-CALL-FBI
The FBI is asking for the public's help as they investigate the package situation.
The FBI has asked anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov
The packages are all similar in appearance and contain potentially destructive devices.
"The packages were mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior, and were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps," the FBI said. "They had a return address of “DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ” [sic] in Florida."
The FBI asked people to not touch, move, or handle similar-looking packages — or any other suspicious or unknown packages. Instead, call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
Trump is being briefed on the packages found this morning
From CNN's Liz Stark
President Trump is being briefed on the two suspicious packages found this morning, the White House confirms.
“The President is receiving constant information as it is available,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
How New York City told residents to avoid the post office area
After another suspicious package was sent to a Manhattan post office, the city quickly warned residents to avoid the area.
New York City sent out an alert at 8:41 a.m. via the city's NYC Alert system.
Here's the message:
Package for Cory Booker was addressed to his Camden, New Jersey, office
From CNN's Jake Tapper and Evan Perez
The package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, was addressed to his Camden office. It was intercepted in Florida, sources say.
A law enforcement source says it was stopped in Opa-locka, Florida.
Here's what the suspicious package sent to James Clapper and CNN looks like
CNN has obtained a photo of the suspicious package, discovered at a New York City post office, that was sent to James Clapper.
CNN was also listed on the address:
James Clapper: Anyone who has been critical of President Trump "needs to be on extra alert"
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has a warning for anyone who has been critical for President Trump.
“I think anyone who has in any way been a critic, publicly been a critic of President Trump, needs to be on an extra alert and take some precautions, particularly with respect to mail,” Clapper said.
In recent days, at least 12 suspicious packages have been sent to top Democratic leaders and prominent Trump critics.
One of the packages was addressed to Clapper, who has frequently criticized Trump.
Watch more from Clapper:
James Clapper: "This is definitely domestic terrorism"
A 12th suspicious package was just found addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.
Clapper, a CNN contributor, called the packages domestic terrorism.
"My wife and I are away from home right now. And our neighbors have been retrieving our mail. Been very concerned about them. So in one sense, it’s kind of a relief, but it’s not a surprise," he said. "This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind."
He added that the packages — which have been addressed to Trump critics as well as CNN — will "not silence the administration's critics."
Watch more: