Suspicious packages sent to Time Warner Center, Clinton and Obama
Secret Service has not intercepted a suspicious package addressed to the White House
A US Secret Service spokesperson says there are only two packages intercepted by Secret Service -– the one addressed to Clinton at NY screening facility and the one addressed to Obama at a screening facility in the Washington area.
CNN was initially told there was a package addressed to the White House that was being examined at the offsite processing facility that handles White House mail.
Customers, hotel guests allowed out but not back in
Patrons of the hotels and businesses that line 58th Street outside Time Warner Center in New York are allowed to leave the area, but they will not be allowed back in at this time.
One hotel tells CNN that they have not been told a time in which their patrons will be allowed back in, as the NYPD is still assessing the situation.
White House condemns attempted attacks
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement:
“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”
Here's the moment the alarm went off telling CNN employees to evacuate
CNN's Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were live on air the moment Time Warner's fire alarm went off directing all employees to evacuate the building, after a suspected explosive device was found in the mailroom downstairs.
See the moment:
The device sent to Time Warner mailroom is being treated as real explosive
The device sent to Time Warner Center was constructed with a pipe and wires, according to an NYPD source. Law enforcement authorities are treating the device as a real explosive.
The device was discovered in the mailroom of Time Warner Center.
The evacuation at Time Warner Center includes WarnerMedia corporate offices and the offices for other Turner channels like TNT. It also includes the mall and the Whole Foods in the basement.
Another pipe bomb addressed to White House intercepted
CNN has learned another suspicious package with a device addressed to the White House was intercepted at Joint Base Bolling in Washington, DC.
According to a law enforcement official, the device was similar to one sent to Soros' home, and similar to ones sent to homes of Clintons and Obamas.
The devices appear to be rudimentary but functional.
The White House-addressed device also contained projectiles.
Another law enforcement source said “There is a strong suspicion” the two packages intercepted last night and this morning are connected to the package targeting George Soros.
Here's the scene outside the Time Warner Center in New York
CNN's Jim Sciutto shared an image of the scene outside the Time Warner Center in New York. NYPD is responding to a suspicious device discovered in Time Warner Center, where CNN is based.
CNN's Kate Bolduan reported the police are clearing the area around the building, slowly pushing observers back from the doors.
JUST IN: NYPD responding to suspicious package discovered in the Time Warner Center in NY
NYPD is responding to a suspicious device discovered in Time Warner Center, where CNN is based, in New York, according to a law enforcement source.
CNN has evacuated its newsroom as a precaution.
On Monday, liberal billionaire George Soros was mailed an explosive device
The suspicious packages sent to the homes of Obama and Clinton come two days after billionaire liberal activist George Soros received what appeared to be an explosive device in the mail.
A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York, a law enforcement source told CNN.
Bedford police say they received a call about 3:45 p.m. Monday reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.
An employee had opened the parcel. The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called police, according to a news release.
It's not clear if the incidents are related.