San Diego Union-Tribune office, Kamala Harris office evacuated

San Diego Police are currently investigating a suspicious package and have closed off a section of 6th Avenue where the San Diego Union-Tribune is located, according to Officer Billy Hernandez.

The building that was evacuated houses the San Diego Union-Tribune, Senator Kamala Harris' field office, and other offices this morning.

It is not clear where the packages were to be delivered. One U-T staffer also noted that a bicycle pump looking device was near the boxes.