Suspicious packages sent to Time Warner Center, Clinton and ObamaBy Eric Levenson, Sophie Tatum, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
San Diego Union-Tribune office, Kamala Harris office evacuated
San Diego Police are currently investigating a suspicious package and have closed off a section of 6th Avenue where the San Diego Union-Tribune is located, according to Officer Billy Hernandez.
The building that was evacuated houses the San Diego Union-Tribune, Senator Kamala Harris' field office, and other offices this morning.
It is not clear where the packages were to be delivered. One U-T staffer also noted that a bicycle pump looking device was near the boxes.
Emergency alert confirms "suspicious device" removed from Time Warner Center
People in the area of the Time Warner Center building just received an emergency alert notifying them the device was removed by NYPD bomb squad, confirming what we heard earlier from a law enforcement source.
Melania Trump "condemns all forms of threats and violence," her spokesperson says
From CNN's Kate Bennett
First lady Melania Trump's spokesperson Stephanie Grisham just issued a statement regarding today's suspicious package.
Trump plans to comment this afternoon
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
An aide confirms President Donald Trump has arrived in the West Wing after spending the morning in the residence, where he received briefings on the various suspicious devices.
At this hour, Trump's schedule remains unchanged. He is scheduled to speak at a bill signing event at 2 p.m. ET and is set to fly to Wisconsin for a rally tonight.
A White House official says the President will likely address it this afternoon — if not sooner — after he receives more briefings.
Through press secretary Sarah Sanders, the White House has condemned the packages and any violence. Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump also tweeted condemnation.
Trump echoed those comments at 12:04 p.m. ET with a tweet saying, "I agree wholeheartedly" with the Vice President's sentiments.
NYPD increase patrols at other major New York newsrooms
From CNN's Brian Stelter
Other major newsrooms in New York and other cities are in a state of heightened alert due to the security situation at CNN's New York office, spokespeople for several media companies said.
So far, there there's been no indications of any suspicious packages at any other newsrooms.
CNN's Sonia Moghe reports that NYPD Intelligence, Counterterrorism and Bomb Squad teams are increasing patrols at media locations in NYC and other potential areas, as a precaution.
In CNN's headquarters in Atlanta, where parts of the CNN Center complex are open to the public, "we are putting up magnetometers at the entrances to the building," CNN President Jeff Zucker told staffers.
He added, "We remain vigilant regarding security concerns across all of our global locations."
Trump tweets on attempted attacks
President Donald Trump reiterated Vice President Mike Pence's condemnation of the attempted attacks, writing that he agrees with Pence's statement "wholeheartedly."
Suspicious package removed from CNN New York office
From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz
A law enforcement official tells CNN that the suspicious package has been removed from CNN’s New York offices.
It is being sent to a New York Police Department facility in the Bronx.
McConnell: "I stand with all Americans in condemning today’s attempted acts of domestic terrorism"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement on the suspicious packages, saying that he stands "with all Americans in condemning today’s attempted acts of domestic terrorism."
Here's the Kentucky Republican's full statement:
“I stand with all Americans in condemning today’s attempted acts of domestic terrorism. As we continue to learn more, Americans are united in gratitude for the first responders — the Secret Service, the Postal Service, and other law enforcement — who protect our leaders and public figures from such unconscionable acts.”
CBS News offers CNN help as network continues reporting during evacuation
From CNN's Brian Stelter
When CNN's New York offices were evacuated, the network had to scramble to keep its 10 a.m. newscast on the air. Correspondent Rene Marsh initially anchored from Washington. She handed off to Wolf Blitzer a short time later.
The New York based anchors who were evacuated, Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, continued to report from a nearby street corner.
The 10 a.m. newscast is usually produced from a control room at CNN Center in Atlanta, so the coverage was seamless on television.
One of CNN's rivals, CBS News, reached out to offer assistance. CBS is located a few blocks away from CNN on the west side of Manhattan.
CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker thanked CBS News and news division president David Rhodes "for graciously offering their assistance while we deal with this."
"Really nice to see from our fellow journalists," Zucker wrote in an internal memo.