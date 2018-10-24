Suspect arrested after explosive devices sent to Trump critics and CNNBy Veronica Rocha, Sophie Tatum, Eric Levenson, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
Crowd yells "fake news," "CNN sucks" as Trump talks about "fake polls" in East Room
From CNN's Abby Phillip
As President Trump attacks what he deemed “fake polls,” members of the crowd gathered in the East Room responded by shouting “fake news” and one yelled “CNN sucks."
The outbursts came minutes after the President addressed the arrest made in connection to the suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats, Trump critics and CNN.
In his remarks, the President called for unity.
Trump calls for unity in wake of suspicious packages
From CNN's Sarah Westwood
President Trump renewed his calls for unity Friday after touting the apprehension of a suspect in the case of the bombs mailed to Democratic figures, despite pointing the finger at the media in tweets over the past two days as critics question his heated rhetoric.
Trump declined to mention any of the targets or their party affiliation by name, only citing them as public figures. He also noted a media organization had received a bomb, but did not specify that it was CNN.
“But the bottom line is that Americans must unify and we must show the world that we are united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens," Trump said at the White House. “There is no country like our country and every day we are showing the world just how truly great we are.”
Watch:
Trump: "These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country"
President Trump, announcing the arrest of a suspect in connection to the suspicious packages, called the mailed explosive devices "terrorizing acts."
He added: "We must never allow political violence to take root in America. Cannot let it happen. I’m committed to doing everything in my power as President to stop it. To stop it now. Stop it now."
Watch more:
Authorities haul away a van at arrest scene in Florida
From CNN's Evan Perez
Law enforcement officials towed away a van found in Plantation, Florida, where a suspect was arrested in connection to the explosive devices.
The van is heading to Miramar, Florida, where a FBI field office is located, a law enforcement official told CNN.
Law enforcement officials covered the van with a blue tarp before it was hauled off. Numerous stickers affixed to the van appeared to be political in nature.
Here's a look at the scene:
Cesar Sayoc arrested in connection with suspicious packages
From CNN's Evan Perez and Mark Morales
Law enforcement sources identified the man arrested in Florida in connection with the suspicious packages as Cesar Sayoc.
He is 56, has an Aventura, Florida, address, ties to New York and a criminal history.
Trump is expected to talk about unity during his update on the bomb investigation
From CNN's Jeff Zeleny
President Trump is expected to address the investigation into the suspicious packages and explosive devices any minute now.
He's will issue another call for unity and will mention the arrest but give no specifics of who was arrested or any other details, an official said.
The President will describe the suspicious packages as “terrorizing acts,” an official said.
He recently went back to the Oval Office — which explains his delay (he was expected to begin speaking around noon ET).
His speech is being updated as we speak.
Florida governor: "ANY attempt to harm others is disgusting"
Florida Gov. Rick Scott took to Twitter to condemn the series of explosive devices and suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats, Trump critics and others.
Authorities arrested a man in connection to the suspicious packages in Plantation, Florida, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Read Scott's tweet:
SOON: President Trump to address the suspicious package investigation
President Trump just tweeted that he'll soon speak about the investigation into the explosive devices and suspicious packages.
He's due to speak at an event at noon, and he said he'll address the investigation then.
Here's the tweet:
Authorities investigate package addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris
From CNN's Evan Perez
Authorities are investigating another suspicious package in Sacramento, California, addressed to Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, according to a law enforcement official.
Authorities have found 12 packages — addressed to 10 people — in recent days.