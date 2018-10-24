Suspect arrested after explosive devices sent to Trump critics and CNNBy Veronica Rocha, Sophie Tatum, Eric Levenson, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Paul P. Murphy, CNN
There will be a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET
From CNN's Laura Jarrett
The Department of Justice just confirmed that one person has been taken custody.
The DOJ will have a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET today. We'll be covering it live here.
The suspect was arrested in South Florida
From CNN's Mark Morales, Evan Perez, Shimon Prokupecz and Brynn Gingras
Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
The arrest happened in South Florida, law enforcement sources said.
Package at New York post office "consistent" with other devices, police say
John Miller, the New York Police Department Commissioner of Intelligence and Counter Terrorism, just spoke at a news conference about the suspicious package found at a New York post office.
He said the bomb squad used equipment to conduct an X-ray of the package. Authorities saw “what appears to be a pipe bomb consistent with other devices we’ve seen this week contained in a package."
Miller said an “alert” postal worker, who was aware of the suspicious devices going through the mail, detected the package this morning.
That postal worker notified US Postal Police on scene who contacted the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the New York Police Department.
Postal workers discovered the NYC suspicious package this morning, police chief says
In a tweet, the New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill said postal workers found the suspicious package at a Manhattan post office this morning.
The package is similar to the others discovered in recent days.
A law enforcement source tells CNN that the package was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CNN.
There have been 12 packages addressed to 10 people
From CNN's Faith Karimi
Authorities have found 12 packages — addressed to 10 people — in recent days.
Here's the full breakdown of the Democratic politicians and prominent Trump critics who have been sent packages:
- Billionaire investor George Soros: One package, sent to his home in New York.
- Bill and Hillary Clinton: One package mailed to their home in New York but intercepted by the Secret Service.
- Barack Obama: One package mailed to Washington, D.C., but intercepted by the Secret Service.
- Former Attorney General Eric Holder: One package addressed to him but sent to the Florida office of Democratic lawmaker Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
- Democratic US Rep. Maxine Waters: Two suspicious packages: one intercepted at a congressional mail-screening facility in Maryland and a second one found at a postal facility in Los Angeles.
- Former CIA Director John Brennan: A "live explosive device" was addressed to Brennan and delivered by courier to CNN's offices at the Time Warner Center in New York.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden: Two packages found at post offices in Delaware.
- Actor Robert De Niro: One package sent to him at the Manhattan building where his production company is based.
- Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper: One package found at a New York City post office. It was also addressed to CNN.
- Sen. Cory Booker: One package, found in Florida.
The suspicious package has been removed from the NYC post office. It's on its way to the Bronx.
From Mark Morales and Shimon Prokupecz
The suspicious package discovered in a New York post office, which was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CNN, has been removed from the office.
The package is en route to Rodman's Neck in the Bronx, according to law enforcement officials.
Rodman’s Neck is an NYPD training facility and firing range in NYC.
Here's a look at the unit that's carrying the package:
Have a tip? Call 1-800-CALL-FBI
The FBI is asking for the public's help as they investigate the package situation.
The FBI has asked anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov
The packages are all similar in appearance and contain potentially destructive devices.
"The packages were mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior, and were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps," the FBI said. "They had a return address of “DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ” [sic] in Florida."
The FBI asked people to not touch, move, or handle similar-looking packages — or any other suspicious or unknown packages. Instead, call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
Trump is being briefed on the packages found this morning
From CNN's Liz Stark
President Trump is being briefed on the two suspicious packages found this morning, the White House confirms.
“The President is receiving constant information as it is available,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.