There will be a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET

John Miller, the New York Police Department Commissioner of Intelligence and Counter Terrorism, just spoke at a news conference about the suspicious package found at a New York post office.

He said the bomb squad used equipment to conduct an X-ray of the package. Authorities saw “what appears to be a pipe bomb consistent with other devices we’ve seen this week contained in a package."

Miller said an “alert” postal worker, who was aware of the suspicious devices going through the mail, detected the package this morning.

That postal worker notified US Postal Police on scene who contacted the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the New York Police Department.