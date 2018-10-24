Sayoc once threatened to blow up a utility "worse than September 11th"

Bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc threatened to blow up a Florida utility company and said it would be "worse than September 11th," according to a 2002 police report from Miami Police Department obtained by CNN.

Sayoc “contacted a rep Florida Power and Light Co… and threatened to blow up FPL and that ‘it would be worse than September 11th,’”according to the report.

The document shows an individual reported that a call came in from “one of FP&L customer who threatened to blow up the building if FP&L turned off his light” and that the caller threatened the individual with “bodily harm.”

The report corresponds to a 2002 case in which Sayoc was charged with “bomb/threat to throw.”

See the report: