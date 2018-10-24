Suspect arrested after explosive devices sent to Trump critics and CNNBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Sophie Tatum, Eric Levenson, Brian Ries, Paul P. Murphy and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Sayoc once threatened to blow up a utility "worse than September 11th"
From CNN's Curt Devine
Bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc threatened to blow up a Florida utility company and said it would be "worse than September 11th," according to a 2002 police report from Miami Police Department obtained by CNN.
Sayoc “contacted a rep Florida Power and Light Co… and threatened to blow up FPL and that ‘it would be worse than September 11th,’”according to the report.
The document shows an individual reported that a call came in from “one of FP&L customer who threatened to blow up the building if FP&L turned off his light” and that the caller threatened the individual with “bodily harm.”
The report corresponds to a 2002 case in which Sayoc was charged with “bomb/threat to throw.”
See the report:
The bomb suspect was arrested in 1999 for possession of a stolen vehicle
Bomb suspect Cesar Altieri Sayoc was arrested on April 10, 1999 for possession of a stolen vehicle, but the charges were later dismissed by the District Attorney's Office, according to Matthews Police Department Public Information Officer Tim Aycock.
It’s listed as a voluntary dismissal by the DA, Aycock said.
The Matthews Police Department was the investigating agency.
The arrest occurred when one of their officers “stopped to help a broken-down vehicle and it turned out to a be stolen vehicle,” Aycock said.
Meghan McDonald, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney, said they are prohibited from discussing cases with pending charges. She clarified to say that he has no pending charges in Mecklenburg County.
Sayoc's criminal history includes other offenses such as stealing copper pipes from a Florida Home Depot in 2014 and threatening to "discharge destructive device" in 2002, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement records.
Trump has no plans to call the people the packages were addressed to
From CNN's Kaitlan Collin
A senior White House official said President Trump has no intention of calling those targeted with pipe bombs.
Authorities have found 12 packages — addressed to 10 people — in recent days.
Here's the full breakdown of the Democratic politicians and prominent Trump critics who have been sent packages:
- Billionaire investor George Soros: One package, sent to his home in New York.
- Bill and Hillary Clinton: One package mailed to their home in New York but intercepted by the Secret Service.
- Barack Obama: One package mailed to Washington, D.C., but intercepted by the Secret Service.
- Former Attorney General Eric Holder: One package addressed to him but sent to the Florida office of Democratic lawmaker Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
- Democratic US Rep. Maxine Waters: Two suspicious packages: one intercepted at a congressional mail-screening facility in Maryland and a second one found at a postal facility in Los Angeles.
- Former CIA Director John Brennan: A "live explosive device" was addressed to Brennan and delivered by courier to CNN's offices at the Time Warner Center in New York.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden: Two packages found at post offices in Delaware.
- Actor Robert De Niro: One package sent to him at the Manhattan building where his production company is based.
- Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper: One package found at a New York City post office. It was also addressed to CNN.
- Sen. Cory Booker: One package, found in Florida.
Authorities are also investigating another suspicious package intercepted in Burlingame, California, that was addressed to billionaire Tom Steyer, according to a law enforcement source.
Former lawyer recalls suspect being "respectful"
From CNN's David Shortell
A lawyer who represented Cesar Sayoc on a number of shoplifting charges in Broward County, Florida, described him as “respectful” and “polite.”
“I am shocked,” Dan Aaronson said. “He was always incredibly polite towards me and treated me with the upmost respect.”
Aaronson did not recall the last time he represented Sayoc or interacted with him but said it was likely within the past one or two years. One of the shoplifting cases involved a suit stolen by Sayoc. All of the cases Aaronson represented him in ended in fines or probation, he said.
Aaronson said he never had a political discussion with Sayoc. He was not aware of Sayoc’s employment history or where he was currently living. He never interacted with a spouse or children of Sayoc’s and wasn’t sure if he had any close family.
Sayoc would call his former lawyer from time to time for “friendly” chats, Aaronson said, and if the alleged bomber were to call him again and ask him to represent him in the expected charges, Aaronson said he would say yes.
Bomb suspect attended Brevard College
The man arrested in connection with the suspicious bomb packages was a student at Brevard College in North Carolina, according to college spokesperson Christie Cauble.
Suspect Cesar Sayoc enrolled at the college in the fall of 1980, Cauble said. He attended classes there for three semesters, but did not graduate.
Security increased at federal facilities around the country
Security has been heightened at federal facilities around the country in the wake of the suspicious packages, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Friday at a news conference in Calexico, California.
Authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc in connection with the suspicious packages.
Here's what we know about the bomb suspect
Cesar Sayoc was arrested Friday in connection with the suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats, Trump critics and others, according to law enforcement officials.
Here what we know about Sayoc so far:
- The 56-year-old Florida resident has a criminal history. He has a string of arrests dating back to the early 1990s, including a 2002 offense described as a “threat to bomb” and “threaten to discharge destructive device," according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement records.
- Sayoc was arrested in 1999 for possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff Office in North Carolina.
- He is not previously known to the Secret Service, multiple law enforcement sources said.
- DNA found on at least one of the packages helped investigators identify Sayoc, officials said.
- Investigators used his cell phone to track him, law enforcement officials said.
- He has ties to New York, and has an Aventura, Florida, address.
- Sayoc was a registered Republican. He first registered to vote in Florida on March 4, 2016.
Authorities investigating another suspicious package addressed to Tom Steyer
From CNN's Evan Perez
Authorities are investigating another suspicious package intercepted in Burlingame, California, that was addressed to billionaire Tom Steyer, according to a law enforcement source.
The source says the package is similar to the other suspicious packages.
Steyer has donated heavily to Democrats. He recently donated $2 million to Andrew Gillum, who is running for governor in Florida. That donation went to Gillum's "Forward Florida" political action committee, which is aligned with the Gillum campaign.
Suspect's phone was an important tool for investigators
From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz, Mary Kay Mallonee, and Evan Perez
In addition to DNA found on at least one of the suspicious packages, investigators were also able to use suspect Cesar Sayoc's cell phone to track him, law enforcement officials tell CNN.
Identifying the mail processing and distribution center in Opa-locka, Florida, was an important breakthrough for the investigation. Several of the packages went through the facility, roughly 12 miles from Miami.