People are evacuating the area around NYC post office

FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney would not confirm the origin of the packages Thursday, despite reports that investigators believe some came from Florida.

Several of the packages went through a US Postal facility in Opa-locka, Florida, two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation said.

"Some were obviously in the postal system," Sweeney said. "I'll leave it at that."

The Miami-Dade Police Department tweeted that its bomb squad and K-9 Unit are providing assistance to federal partners at the USPS Opa-locka mail facility.

"This assistance is as a precautionary measure," it said. "We cannot provide additional information at this time due to the active nature of this federal investigation."