Trump critics and CNN receive explosive devicesBy Eric Levenson, Sophie Tatum, Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Paul P. Murphy and Veronica Rocha, CNN
People are evacuating the area around NYC post office
Video obtained by CNN shows police evacuating the area around the Manhattan post office where another package was found.
The package — the 12th — was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, according to a law enforcement official.
Here's the footage:
Package at New York City post office was addressed to James Clapper
From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz
The suspicious package found at New York City post office was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, according to a law enforcement official.
FBI confirms 11th package found in Florida
The FBI Just tweeted that an 11th package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker has been found in Florida.
This comes one day after three additional packages — the 8th, 9th and 10th in the series — were found addressed to Robert De Niro and Joe Biden.
Suspicious package at Manhattan postal office similar to others
From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz
The suspicious package found at a New York City postal facility is similar to the other packages, according to a law enforcement official.
Meanwhile, police are investigating a suspicious package at a New York post office
From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz
A law enforcement official tells CNN the New York Police Department is responding to suspicious package at a postal facility with the address of 322 West 52nd street.
Here's a look at the scene:
Package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker found
From Mark Morales, Mary Kay Mallonee and Shimon Prokupecz
A package was found last night in Florida addressed to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, according to multiple law enforcement officials.
Why we're talking about Opa-locka, Florida, today
FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney would not confirm the origin of the packages Thursday, despite reports that investigators believe some came from Florida.
Several of the packages went through a US Postal facility in Opa-locka, Florida, two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation said.
"Some were obviously in the postal system," Sweeney said. "I'll leave it at that."
The Miami-Dade Police Department tweeted that its bomb squad and K-9 Unit are providing assistance to federal partners at the USPS Opa-locka mail facility.
"This assistance is as a precautionary measure," it said. "We cannot provide additional information at this time due to the active nature of this federal investigation."
Bomb squad called to assist in package investigation at Florida mail facility
A Miami-Dade police bomb squad and K-9 unit were called to assist with the ongoing suspicious package investigation at a mail processing and distribution center in Opa-Locka, Florida, the department tweeted.
According to two law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation, authorities believe several of the packages went through the US Postal Service facility, roughly 12 miles from Miami.
Watch:
Canada's Trudeau on explosive devices: "All citizens deserve to live in peace and security"
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the series of suspicious packages that were sent to prominent Democrats and others as "deeply concerning."
“All citizens deserve to live in peace and security and a free press is foundational in any democracy," he said Thursday. "We must ensure that they can do their important work without fear."
Trudeau went on to say that Canada was ready to assist the US.
"I want to ensure all Canadians that we are monitoring the situation closely and as always Canada stands ready to provide assistance to our American friends and allies if need be," he said.