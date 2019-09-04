CNN's climate crisis town hall
Greenland is losing ice at a rapid rate
Greenland lost 12.5 billion tons of ice to melting on Aug. 2, the largest single-day loss in recorded history and another stark reminder of the climate crisis.
"There is enough ice in Greenland to raise the sea levels by 7.5 meters, that's about 25 feet, an enormous volume of ice, and that would be devastating to coastlines all around the planet," NASA oceanographer Josh Willis said. "We should be retreating already from the coastline if we are looking at many meters [lost] in the next century or two."
The Helheim glacier has become famous in recent years as it has been retreating at a stunning rate. In 2017, the glacier lost a whopping two miles, and a year later scientists from New York University captured a miles-long ice column break off the glacier's front. The melt doesn't seem to be slowing this year either.
"Greenland has impacts all around the planet. A billion tons of ice lost here raises sea levels in Australia, in Southeast Asia, in the United States, in Europe," Willis said. "We are all connected by the same ocean."
Why the climate crisis could make it more dangerous to play sports outdoors
A report from Climate Central, a nonprofit science and news organization, analyzed 239 locations in the United States. It found that 198 cities have experienced an increase in the annual number of days with a heat index temperature of reaching over 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 degrees Celsius) or higher over the last four decades.
The past four years have been the warmest in the United States since record keeping began in 1895.
Why this matters: Your body doesn't handle these extremely hot and humid days well, because sweat — your natural cooling mechanism — doesn't evaporate when it's really humid and you can't cool down as well. It can also be hard to breathe.
For both conditions, "danger" days and "heat index" days, it can be dangerous to exercise outside and can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
A number of sporting events around the world have had to cancel due to high temperatures, including the New York Triathlon in July.
Why Democrats want action now on the climate crisis
A CNN poll conducted in late April showed that 96% of Democrats favor taking aggressive action to slow the effects of climate change.
The United Nations — which projects that temperatures will rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by as early as 2030 — has warned that governments must take "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society."
Global warming would have several consequences.
Here's what it could do: It would cause coastal cities to disappear under water, leaving hundreds of millions of people displaced and forced to migrate to dry areas. Some plants and animals would face extinction, and drought would result in lower crop yields. Meteorologists just delivered the latest warning sign of global warming: July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth.
These are the 10 presidential candidates are participating in the town hall
CNN is devoting an evening to the climate crisis.
Ten Democratic candidates will be at he town hall. They are...
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Businessman Andrew Yang
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro
About the town hall: The candidates will take questions directly from a live studio audience in New York and a CNN moderator. The audience will be drawn from Democratic voters interested in the issue.
The town hall will air live on CNN platforms around the world.