Up next came Dr. Bill Bisset, a minority witness who spoke of the needs of more than 500 businesses and 30,000 employees in West Virginia.

Bisset, who as president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, appeared before the committee bringing "good news from West Virginia."

In the past two years, Bisset explained, "We have gone from catastrophic losses and declining state revenues to job growth and a state that is now stable and growing financially," which he attributes to a "rebirth in coal and natural gas production.”

Bisset urged the committee to continue to support "all forms of energy production," and said that businesses in West Virginia are worried about the boom being "fragile" -- any action due to climate change fears could damage "our economy far greater than any other state."

"I believe that we can produce coal and natural gas while also creating new economic opportunities for our citizens," Bisset said. "We simply do not have to sacrifice one industry to create new opportunities."