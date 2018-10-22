From Jared Kushner to Michael Bloomberg, see today's full agenda
CITIZEN by CNN is a day long political forum in New York City convening thought leaders and newsmakers to foster thoughtful dialogue and lively debate about the critical issues facing the American electorate ahead of 2018 midterm elections and beyond.
CITIZEN by CNN will feature speakers and panel discussions before an invite-only audience comprised of leaders of industry across business and finance, technology, media, philanthropy, academia and non-profit sectors.
Watch it live here or in the video player above. Here's a look at today's agenda:
- 10:00 AM: Welcome remarks, Jeff Zucker, President, CNN Worldwide
- 10:05 am – 10:45 am: CNN Political Commentator Van Jones interviews Senior Advisor to President Trump, Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform
- 10:45 am – 11:00 am: CNN Anchor and Chief National Correspondent John King previews what's at stake on November 6th with the Magic Wall
- 11:00 am – 11:30 am: CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash interviews Democratic Leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on the upcoming midterm elections
- 11:30 am – 12 pm: CNN Anchor Kate Bolduan discusses the impact of the female vote with Political Strategist Celinda Lake and Pollster and Columnist Kristen Soltis Anderson
- 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Lunch
- 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm: CNN Host Fareed Zakaria interviews Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on the current state of politics
- 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm: CNN Anchor Jake Tapper hosts a conversation with Senator Jeff Flake on "Lessons Learned in Washington."
- 2:00 pm – 2:40 pm: CNN Lead Political Anchor Wolf Blitzer hosts a discussion on covering the White House with Correspondents who do it: CNN's Jim Acosta, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman and SiriusXM's Olivier Knox
- 2:40 pm – 3:10 pm: CNN Anchor and Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter goes one on one with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher, The New York Times
- 3:10 pm – 3:30 pm: BREAK
- 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm: CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel moderates a conversation with iconic Watergate investigative reporters Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward
- 4:00 pm – 4:30 pm: CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Borger moderates a discussion on "The President, the Presidency and the Law" with former Special Counsel to President Trump, Ty Cobb and former White House Counsel to President Clinton, Jack Quinn
- 4:30 pm – 4:45 pm: Former Mayor and Founder of Bloomberg LP & Bloomberg Philanthropies Michael Bloomberg will provide closing remarks
- 4:45 PM: Jeff Zucker wraps the day