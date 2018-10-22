CNN Political Commentator Van Jones is now interviewing Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor, about prison reform. But that's unlikely to be the only topic.

Jones and Kushner are unlikely allies in their fight to improve prison conditions and establish programs to better prepare prisoners for re-entry into society. This May, they were both part of a group of activists and experts that met with administration officials to push further congressional action.

Kushner, whose father Charles was incarcerated for 14 months after being convicted on corruption charges, acknowledged his own ties to the matter.

"This is an issue that I had personal experience with, so I spent some time thinking about well from the White House what could be done," he said in May, describing Trump as "all in" on a prison reform platform.

However, the movement took a blow in late August, when Trump tabled a criminal justice package pushed by Kushner and a group of lawmakers, which would have included sentencing and prison overhaul measures.