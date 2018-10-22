CITIZEN by CNNBy Brian Ries, CNN
Watch the full 44-minute Jared Kushner interview on YouTube
We just posted the full 44-minute conversation between Van Jones and Jared Kushner on our YouTube channel.
See it here:
Pelosi says Democrats would use subpoena power "strategically" if they win the House
From CNN's Dan Merica
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said a Democratic majority in the House would use subpoena power "strategically" if House Democrats win a majority in 2018.
"As I said, it is about bringing people together," Pelosi told CNN's Dana Bash of the strategy she hopes to employ.
She went on to say, however, that the power is also a useful tool when negotiating on other topics.
“Subpoena power is interesting, to use it or not to use it," she said.
She later ensured that a Democratic House "will exercise our oversight."
Pelosi says she is "pretty comfortable" she will be Speaker again if Dems win the House
From CNN's Dan Merica
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday that she is “pretty comfortable” she will be Speaker again if Democrats win the House in November.
“It is up to them to make that decision, but I feel pretty comfortable where I am,” Pelosi said on her caucus.
A number of Democrats running in 2018, looking to curb Republican attacks, have pledged not to vote for Pelosi for Speaker if they win their House seats, leading some in Washington to believe Pelosi could help deliver the House to Democrats and lose her leadership position.
Pelosi went on to list why she deserves to be speaker again after saying she is not usually comfortable with self-promotion.
“I am a great legislator,” she said. “And one reason I am is because I recognize the contributions of others, our committee chairs and all the rest.”
Pelosi declined to say whether she would only serve as Speaker for a short term, something she suggested in an interview earlier this month.
“I am not going to make myself a lame duck. I wouldn’t advise that my sisters,” she said, looking at women in the audience.
She added: “I think that I have a special understanding, institutional memory, knowledge of the substance, knowledge of the legislative process that holds me in good stead for now. We will see what happens in the Presidential coming up.”
Nancy Pelosi: If election were today, the Democrats 'would handily win the House'
From CNN's Dan Merica
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Democrats would easily win the House but added that she can’t say that will be the case in two weeks because “you never know.”
Pelosi went on to say that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently gave Democrats “a gift” by saying that “entitlement changes” would be on the table to tackle the debt and deficit if Republicans hold the House and Senate.
“I think it’s pretty safe to say that entitlement changes, which is the real driver of the debt by any objective standard, may well be difficult if not impossible to achieve when you have unified government,” the majority leader told Bloomberg News earlier this month.
“This election more than anything is about health care,” Pelosi said, responding to McConnell. “I don’t know what he was thinking.”
Nancy Pelosi joins Dana Bash to talk the midterms
From CNN's Sunlen Serfaty and Ashley Killough
NOW: CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash will interview Democratic Leader of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on the upcoming midterm elections.
She just opened their conversation stating, "If the election were held today, Democrats would handily win the House."
Pelosi is a divisive figure, and has faced growing calls within her caucus for her to step aside. If Democrats win the House majority, they will hold the speaker's gavel for the first time in eight years, and will have to decide whether to elect Pelosi, a 30-year House veteran and the last Democrat to hold the speaker's gavel, or to bring in new blood.
She made history as the first female speaker of the House after the Democrats won the majority in 2006, and maintained her perch as the top House Democrat when her party became the minority again in 2010.
But she is also a politically-charged target on the campaign trail, with dozens of Democratic candidates saying they wouldn't support her as speaker while a handful of current Democratic incumbents also call for a new generation of Democratic leadership.
Those dynamics have fueled many Democrats, in the run-up to Election Day, to privately discuss backup plans -- with some predicting Pelosi might not secure the votes she needs among her colleagues to be the next speaker, even if she were to lead her party to a major victory this fall.
Kushner says admin. has "eyes wide open" with Saudi Arabia
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The Trump administration is approaching Saudi Arabia's explanation for Jamal Khashoggi's death with "our eyes wide open," senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Monday.
"I think the president is focused on what’s good for America," Kushner told Van Jones at the Citizen by CNN festival. "What are our strategic interests. where do we share interests with other countries, let’s work toward those.”
He said the White House would need to balance applying repercussions for Khashoggi's killing with a raft of partnerships with Saudi Arabia.
Kushner said it was too early to say whether Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with whom he's cultivated a close relationship, had taken his advice to remain transparent in the investigation into Khashoggi's death.
"The world is watching," he said. "This is a very very serious accusation. A very serious situation. To be sure you’re transparent and to take this very seriously.”
“We’ll see" if he takes that advice, Kushner said.
Still, the President's son-in-law offered praise for reforms enacted in the kingdom since Prince Mohammed assumed power, saying they helped advance American interests.
“A lot of the reforms they’ve been making there to help us track down the terror financing and also to push back against the people who are perverting the religion, have been very historic over the last year," he said. "So we’re hopeful we can keep pushing forward with a lot of the initiatives that further American interests and that push back Iran’s aggression, so we’re going to stay focused on that."
Kushner: Trump had little patience for trade negotiations
From CNN's Dan Merica
Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, said in a rare interview on Monday that the President had little patience for drawn out trade negotiations as his administration looked to revamp the country’s trade deals.
“The president did not have 3 to 4 years of patience for this one,” Kushner said to laughs about the President’s desire to get trade deals done. “He really did push us to get an outcome quickly.”
Trump campaigned on renegotiating – and, in some cases, totally pulling out of – trade deals.
Kushner said that Trump’s view on trade is that “trade deficits matter” and that “lot of what we are doing is working to protect American industry.”
Kushner argued that the United States should have gone more protectionist decades after World War II because it is “not a sustainable situation to be paying for everyone’s defense and giving everyone asymmetric access” to US markets.
Kushner says Trump administration still in "fact-finding phase" in Khashoggi killing
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Jared Kushner says the Trump administration is still working to determine all the facts surrounding the death of Jamal Khashoggi.
"Right now as an administration we're more in the fact finding phase," Kushner, a White House senior adviser, told Van Jones at the Citizen by CNN conference.
Kushner has cultivated a close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto leader.
Kushner said it was important to maintain the US-Saudi alliance.
"We have to be able to work with our allies and Saudi Arabia has I think been a very strong ally in terms of pushing back on Iran’s aggression," Kushner said.
Kushner said his advice to Prince Mohammed has been to "be transparent" in his proceedings.
Kushner says "personal experience" led to focus on prison reform
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
Jared Kushner said on Monday that prison reform is was “very close to my heart” because his father had gone to prison when the now senior adviser to the President was young.
“There was one issue that was very close to my heart because I had a personal experience, which was prison reform,” Kushner said at CNN’s inaugural Citizen Conference after outlining the sweeping mandate he was given by the Trump when he took office in 2017.
Kushner opened up about his prison reform focus by arguing that it makes more sense to reform people in prison instead of keeping them in prison and allowing them to learn “how to become better criminals.”
Kushner, though, admitted that he had “one small problem” after he did his research on prison reform.
Trump did not campaign on prison reform, Kushner added, but – over time – the adviser said the President came around on the issue and “pushed us to see if we can be successful on the issue.”
“He also has a lot of compassion that not a lot of people get to see as much as I do and this is an issue that he really has his heart,” Kushner said. “I think he sees this as a fairness issue.”