Jeff Flake says Trump's claim about the migrant caravan is "a fear tactic"

CNN Anchor Jake Tapper is now hosting a conversation with Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake entitled “Lessons Learned in Washington.”

Flake, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, announced his retirement last October in a blistering speech on the Senate floor that bemoaned the "coarsening" tenor of politics in the United States.

In his speech, Flake denounced the "complicity" of his own party in what he called an "alarming and dangerous state of affairs" under Trump, blaming the President for setting the tone. He assailed a "flagrant disregard for truth or decency" and attacked a "regular and casual undermining of our democratic norms."

Flake's decision not to seek re-election means Flake joins retiring Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker as an outspoken critic of Trump with nothing to lose in the year before 2018's midterm elections.

Flake has long expressed major policy differences with Trump. He refused to endorse Trump in the general election, and published a book last year sharply critical of Trump titled "Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle."