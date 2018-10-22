CITIZEN by CNNBy Brian Ries, CNN
Jeff Flake says Trump's claim about the migrant caravan is "a fear tactic"
Republican Sen. Jeff Flake on Trump’s tweet claiming there are “unknown Middle Easterners” who are “mixed in” with the migrant caravan:
“No, that’s long been pretty much a canard and a fear tactic… These, for the most part, overwhelmingly, are people who are either fleeing violence or looking for a better life… We obviously can’t accept everyone. We have to have border security. But it needs to be done in a thoughtful manner.”
Now: Jeff Flake joins CITIZEN for conversation with Jake Tapper
CNN Anchor Jake Tapper is now hosting a conversation with Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake entitled “Lessons Learned in Washington.”
Flake, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, announced his retirement last October in a blistering speech on the Senate floor that bemoaned the "coarsening" tenor of politics in the United States.
In his speech, Flake denounced the "complicity" of his own party in what he called an "alarming and dangerous state of affairs" under Trump, blaming the President for setting the tone. He assailed a "flagrant disregard for truth or decency" and attacked a "regular and casual undermining of our democratic norms."
Flake's decision not to seek re-election means Flake joins retiring Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker as an outspoken critic of Trump with nothing to lose in the year before 2018's midterm elections.
Flake has long expressed major policy differences with Trump. He refused to endorse Trump in the general election, and published a book last year sharply critical of Trump titled "Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle."
Rahm Emanuel on running for President: "I have no interest in doing it. ... Never."
From CNN's Dan Merica
Outgoing Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel emphatically said he had no interest in running for President during an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria.
“I can tell you with 100% certainty, I have no interest,” he said in response to a question about running for the nation’s top job.
Zakaria followed up, “Ever?”
“Ever,” said Emanuel. “You said run for it. I have no interest in doing it. Never.”
Emanuel announced earlier this year that he would not run for a third term as Chicago’s mayor. He said on Monday at CNN’s Citizen Conference that he did so because he just didn’t have the energy to pour himself into four more years running the sprawling city.
“It has been 16 straight years, 5 Himalayan mountains and I am allowed to say, in a third term, no disrespect, Chicago is not Phoenix and Albuquerque, and you have to be all in 100%,” he said. “You owe the public 4 years of 100%. After those 16 years, I had about a year, year and a half.”
Zakaria opened the interview by asking Emanuel why President Donald Trump doesn’t like Chicago.
“Donald Trump doesn’t seem the like Chicago,” said Zakaria.
“Well guess what,” Emanuel responded. “Chicago doesn’t like Donald Trump.”
Rahm Emanuel to talk Trump, Chicago and the midterm elections
CNN Host Fareed Zakaria will now interview Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on the current state of politics.
Emanuel announced in September that he will not seek re-election for a third term. He was elected the Windy City's mayor in February 2011, becoming the city's first Jewish mayor. He was reelected in 2015.
Before he was mayor, Emanuel served as a US congressman representing Illinois' 5th District for three terms and later worked as President Barack Obama's chief of staff for nearly two years.
Emanuel has also gone up against President Donald Trump as mayor, declaring his city a "Trump-free zone" and criticizing Trump's immigration policies. Under his leadership, Chicago sued the Justice Department last year over its policy to withhold federal grants unless sanctuary cities comply with immigration enforcement.
The takeaways from CNN's CITIZEN conference (so far)
We're back from lunch. Take a few moments to catch up on the key developments from this morning's conversations.
Read
- Jared Kushner says administration still 'fact-finding' in Jamal Khashoggi death investigation
- Jared Kushner cites 'personal experience' that led to focus on prison reform
- Nancy Pelosi says she is 'pretty comfortable' she will be speaker if Democrats win the House
- Donald Trump is a 'black swan' and other takeaways from CNN's CITIZEN conference
Watch the full 44-minute Jared Kushner interview on YouTube
We just posted the full 44-minute conversation between Van Jones and Jared Kushner on our YouTube channel.
See it here:
Pelosi says Democrats would use subpoena power "strategically" if they win the House
From CNN's Dan Merica
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said a Democratic majority in the House would use subpoena power "strategically" if House Democrats win a majority in 2018.
"As I said, it is about bringing people together," Pelosi told CNN's Dana Bash of the strategy she hopes to employ.
She went on to say, however, that the power is also a useful tool when negotiating on other topics.
“Subpoena power is interesting, to use it or not to use it," she said.
She later ensured that a Democratic House "will exercise our oversight."
Pelosi says she is "pretty comfortable" she will be Speaker again if Dems win the House
From CNN's Dan Merica
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday that she is “pretty comfortable” she will be Speaker again if Democrats win the House in November.
“It is up to them to make that decision, but I feel pretty comfortable where I am,” Pelosi said on her caucus.
A number of Democrats running in 2018, looking to curb Republican attacks, have pledged not to vote for Pelosi for Speaker if they win their House seats, leading some in Washington to believe Pelosi could help deliver the House to Democrats and lose her leadership position.
Pelosi went on to list why she deserves to be speaker again after saying she is not usually comfortable with self-promotion.
“I am a great legislator,” she said. “And one reason I am is because I recognize the contributions of others, our committee chairs and all the rest.”
Pelosi declined to say whether she would only serve as Speaker for a short term, something she suggested in an interview earlier this month.
“I am not going to make myself a lame duck. I wouldn’t advise that my sisters,” she said, looking at women in the audience.
She added: “I think that I have a special understanding, institutional memory, knowledge of the substance, knowledge of the legislative process that holds me in good stead for now. We will see what happens in the Presidential coming up.”
Nancy Pelosi: If election were today, the Democrats 'would handily win the House'
From CNN's Dan Merica
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Democrats would easily win the House but added that she can’t say that will be the case in two weeks because “you never know.”
Pelosi went on to say that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently gave Democrats “a gift” by saying that “entitlement changes” would be on the table to tackle the debt and deficit if Republicans hold the House and Senate.
“I think it’s pretty safe to say that entitlement changes, which is the real driver of the debt by any objective standard, may well be difficult if not impossible to achieve when you have unified government,” the majority leader told Bloomberg News earlier this month.
“This election more than anything is about health care,” Pelosi said, responding to McConnell. “I don’t know what he was thinking.”