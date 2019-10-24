Live TV
By Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:13 AM ET, Thu October 24, 2019
20 min ago

Anita Hill, Seth Meyers and others join CITIZEN by CNN. Here's a look at today's agenda

Newsmakers and industry leaders are convening in New York City today for CITIZEN by CNN, a day long forum covering critical issues facing Americans.

CITIZEN by CNN will feature speakers and panel discussions before an invite-only audience comprised of leaders of industry across business and finance, technology, media, philanthropy, academia and non-profit sectors.

Here's a look at today's agenda:

  • 9 a.m. ET: Welcome remarks, Jeff Zucker, President, CNN Worldwide
  • 9:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: CNN's Jim Sciutto and Peter Navarro discuss "China Trade Deal: Fact or Fiction"
  • 9:30 a.m. - 9:50 a.m.: "All Jokes Aside: Late Night in the Trump Era": CNN's Jake Tapper talks with Seth Meyers
  • 9:50 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.: "Has America abandoned the world?": CNN's Fareed Zakaria and Samantha Power look the US' stance in the world
  • 10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.: "Inside Intel: Protecting US Democracy": CNN's Jim Sciutto talks national security with James Baker, James Clapper and Andrew McCabe
  • 11 a.m. - 11:25 a.m.: CNN's Christiane Amanpour discuss "Equality and Accountability in the Age of #MeToo" with Anita Hill
  • 11:30 a.m.- Noon: "Echoes of Watergate: Impeachment Then and Now": "The Axe Files" host David Axelrod talks with William Cohen and John Dean
  • 12:05 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.: CNN's Poppy Harlow and Lloyd Blankfein discuss "The New Business of Business."
  • 1:30 p.m. - 1:55 p.m.: CNN's Brian Stelter and Jeff Zucker hold a talk on "Facts First: The War on Truth."
  • 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: CNN's Don Lemon is joined by Ana Navarro, Astead Herndon and Alexandra Rojas for a discussion on "Issues Impacting Minority Voters in 2020."
  • 2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.: "Badass Women of the Democratic Presidential Campaigns." CNN's Dana Bash holds a panel discussion with Lily Adams, Anita Dunn, Kristen Orthman, Lis Smith and Nina Turner
  • 3:15 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.: "The Point!" with CNN's Chris Cillizza
  • 3:25 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.: "The World’s Chef: Disaster Relief One Meal at a Time": CNN's Anderson Cooper talks to Chef José Andrés
  • 3:45 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.: Gloria Borger hold a session with "The Contenders." Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld are challenging President Trump for the 2020 Republican nomination.
  • 4:15 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Crosstalk with Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo
  • 4:30p.m. - 4:35 p.m.: Jeff Zucker gives closing remarks