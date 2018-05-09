If confirmed, Gina Haspel would be the first woman to lead the CIA.

This is a fact she didn't shy away from in her opening statement. She said when she was first promoted to station chief, she was asked "why would they send you?"

"I owe that leader much for believing in me at a time when few women were given these opportunities," Haspel said.

"There were few senior women leading at CIA in those days, and we are stronger now because that picture is changing. I did my part — quietly and through hard work — to break down those barriers," Haspel said.