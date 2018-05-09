Trump's CIA pick faces Senate grillingBy Amanda Wills, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Gina Haspel tells the story of her first meeting with an agent on a "dark, moonless night"
CIA Director nominee Gina Haspel just told her origin story with the intelligence service, beginning when she joined in 1985 and navigated "dead drops," "dusty back allies," and a "dark, moonless night."
Here's how she describes one of her first missions:
I joined the CIA in 1985 as an operations officer in the Clandestine Service. From my first days in training, I had a knack for the nuts and bolts of my profession. I excelled in finding and acquiring secret information that I obtained in brush passes, dead drops, or in meetings in dusty back allies of third world capitals. I recall my first foreign agent meeting was on a dark, moonless night with an agent I’d never met before. When I picked him up, he passed me the intelligence and I passed him extra money for the men he led. It was the beginning of an adventure I had only dreamed of.
Gina Haspel: There are more women leaders in the CIA — and that's a good thing
If confirmed, Gina Haspel would be the first woman to lead the CIA.
This is a fact she didn't shy away from in her opening statement. She said when she was first promoted to station chief, she was asked "why would they send you?"
"I owe that leader much for believing in me at a time when few women were given these opportunities," Haspel said.
"There were few senior women leading at CIA in those days, and we are stronger now because that picture is changing. I did my part — quietly and through hard work — to break down those barriers," Haspel said.
Gina Haspel: The CIA "cannot be effective without the people's trust"
Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee for CIA director, told senators she believes in oversight for the CIA:
As both a career intelligence officer and an American citizen, I am a strong believer in the importance of oversight. Simply put, experience has taught us that CIA cannot be effective without the people’s trust. And we cannot hope to earn that trust without the accountability that comes with Congressional oversight. If we can’t share aspects of our secret work with the public, we should do so with their elected representatives. For CIA, oversight is a vital link to the open society we defend.
9/11 "mastermind" wants to provide information on Gina Haspel
From CNN's Ryan Browne
Lt. Col. Derek A. Poteet, USMC, who is one of the defense counsel for 9/11 “mastermind” Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), confirmed to CNN that a motion was filed to allow KSM to provide information about Gina Haspel to Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
"The judge has issued an order requiring expedited briefing on the issue," Poteet said.
The New York Times first reported KSM was seeking to provide a statement.
KSM was transferred to Guantanamo Bay in 2009. At a pretrial hearing there in 2012, Mohammed declared that the US government sanctioned torture in the name of national security.
He also equated the plane hijackings that killed nearly 3,000 people to the "millions" he said have been killed by America's military. After Mohammed's remarks, military judge Captain James Pohl said no other personal comments by the accused will be allowed.
In 2014, the Senate Intelligence Committee released its report on "enhanced interrogation techniques" used by the CIA in the post-9/11 era. Mohammed was waterboarded at least 183 times.
Senator says Haspel must answer questions about CIA's torture program
Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, cast Gina Haspel as a qualified nominee to lead the CIA but said she must answer for her and the agency’s past involvement in its controversial post-9/11 torture programs.
Calling Haspel “among the most experienced people to be nominated for the position of the Director of Central Intelligence,” Warner said his vote would be dependent on whether she could answer questions about the legality of the programs and if she would authorize ones like them again.
He also raised concerns over President Trump, who “seems incapable or unwilling to accept facts,” and said he would seek clarity about her relationship with the President.
“If you’re in the room,” Warner asked of Haspel, “will the President listen when you tell him that something is a bad idea?”
Senator: This hearing about the woman in front of us, not a torture program
Sen. Richard Burr opened the hearing for Gina Haspel by addressing head-on what many senators will question her about: The CIA's history of torture after 9/11.
Burr said "some may seek to turn this nomination into a trial about a long shuddered program," however the hearing should be about Haspel, not those programs.
"The American people allow the CIA to operate in the shadows because they have a trust in oversight and I take that responsibility seriously," Burr said. "Now, some may seek to turn this nomination into a trial about a long shuddered program. I'd like to set the record straight and make clear to those in attendance and the American people, that this hearing ... is not about programs already addressed by executive order, legislation and the court of law. It's about the woman seated in front of us."
Why Gina Haspel's nomination has received sharp pushback
Before Gina Haspel was President Trump's pick to be CIA director, she faced scrutiny for her actions in the CIA.
Here's why her nomination has been controversial:
- She participated in the CIA's so-called "enhanced interrogation program" for suspected terrorists.
- Haspel ran a CIA "black site" in Thailand in 2002, where detainees were interrogated after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack.
- She was chief of staff to the director of clandestine operations, Jose Rodriguez, when he ordered the 2005 destruction of CIA interrogation tapes.
- However, the CIA absolved Haspel of responsibility for destroying videotapes showing the waterboarding of terrorism suspects.
Haspel to tell senators: The CIA will not restart a detention and interrogation program
Acting CIA Director Gina Haspel, facing a tough confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, will offer her commitment that she will not restart a detention and interrogation program.
Excerpts of Haspel's opening statement were released Tuesday night.
“I understand that what many people around the country want to know about are my views on CIA’s former detention and interrogation program," the excerpts say.
Haspel, a 33-year CIA veteran, is facing two potential sticking points in her nomination:
- Her past oversight of a CIA "black site" in Thailand in 2002.
- Her involvement in the destruction of CIA videotapes showing the waterboarding of terrorism suspects in 2005, although the CIA released an internal review last month absolving Haspel of responsibility.
Protesters chant at hearing: "Don't reward torture!"
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Before the Gina Haspel hearing started, several Code Pink protestors began chanting, “Don’t reward torture!” and were removed by Capitol Police.
They’re still yelling from outside the hearing room and can be heard inside.
There are still several protestors in the hearing room sitting down.