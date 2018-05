7:51 a.m. ET, May 9, 2018

9:30 a.m. ET: Gina Haspel, Trump's nominee for CIA director, will face the Senate Intelligence Committee at her confirmation hearing.

Line of questions: Haspel is expected to face sharp questioning about her role in the CIA's interrogation tactics and the destruction of tapes.