Acting CIA Director Gina Haspel, facing a tough confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, will offer her commitment that she will not restart a detention and interrogation program.

Excerpts of Haspel's opening statement were released Tuesday night.

“I understand that what many people around the country want to know about are my views on CIA’s former detention and interrogation program," the excerpts say.

"I have views on this issue, and I want to be clear. Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program.”

Haspel, a 33-year CIA veteran, is facing two potential sticking points in her nomination: