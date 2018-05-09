Trump's CIA pick faces Senate grillingBy Amanda Wills and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Haspel to tell senators: The CIA will not restart a detention and interrogation program
Acting CIA Director Gina Haspel, facing a tough confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, will offer her commitment that she will not restart a detention and interrogation program.
Excerpts of Haspel's opening statement were released Tuesday night.
“I understand that what many people around the country want to know about are my views on CIA’s former detention and interrogation program," the excerpts say.
Haspel, a 33-year CIA veteran, is facing two potential sticking points in her nomination:
- Her past oversight of a CIA "black site" in Thailand in 2002.
- Her involvement in the destruction of CIA videotapes showing the waterboarding of terrorism suspects in 2005, although the CIA released an internal review last month absolving Haspel of responsibility.
Protesters chant at hearing: "Don't reward torture!"
Before the Gina Haspel hearing started, several Code Pink protestors began chanting, “Don’t reward torture!” and were removed by Capitol Police.
They’re still yelling from outside the hearing room and can be heard inside.
There are still several protestors in the hearing room sitting down.
Gina Haspel's confirmation hearing starts any moment
Gina Haspel, President Trump's pick to lead the CIA, will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee today at her confirmation hearing.
Haspel, who is currently acting CIA director, is expected to face sharp questioning about her role in the CIA's interrogation tactics like waterboarding used in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, which critics say amount to torture. She will also be asked about the destruction of CIA interrogation videos. But many Democrats have withheld final judgment.
She reportedly offered to withdraw her nomination after some White House officials raised concerns with her about her ability to get confirmed, several sources familiar with the nomination have told CNN.
Her nomination would be in jeopardy only if she loses the support of Republicans, who hold a slim 51-49 seat majority in the Senate.
If Haspel is confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead the agency.