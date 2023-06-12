Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Federal indictment against Trump

live news

Live

CNN town hall with Chris Christie

live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

CNN town hall with Chris Christie

By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes and Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 6:07 p.m. ET, June 12, 2023
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

The 2024 GOP field continues to grow. Here's who is running for president so far 

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

Former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks to the Georgia state GOP convention at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on June 10, in Columbus, Georgia.
Former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks to the Georgia state GOP convention at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center on June 10, in Columbus, Georgia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The first Republican primary debate won’t occur until August. The first primaries and caucuses won’t occur until early next year. But the 2024 presidential primary campaign is well underway.

There’s a growing field of declared candidates who will begin traveling around early primary states, appearing in interviews and jockeying for attention. Super PACs aligned with their interests are already doing battle on the airwaves.

Here are the currently declared Republican presidential candidates, sorted by their place in the most recent CNN poll of the potential GOP primary electorate:

Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis

Mike Pence

Nikki Haley

Tim Scott

Chris Christie

Vivek Ramaswamy

Asa Hutchison

Doug Burgum

Larry Elder

Read more about each candidate here.

10 min ago

How to watch CNN's town hall with Chris Christie

From CNN staff

Chris Christie’s CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper in New York on Monday, June 12.
Chris Christie’s CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN’s Anderson Cooper in New York on Monday, June 12. Laura Oliverio/CNN

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will participate in a CNN town hall on Monday, less than a week after he officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

The Republican primary to take on President Joe Biden has grown crowded in recent weeks, though former President Donald Trump, his legal woes notwithstanding, is still seen as the front-runner for the party nod.

Christie is making his second bid for the White House, following an unsuccessful attempt in 2016. He ended up backing Trump that year and again four years later, when he also helped the then-president with debate preparation.

But Christie turned on his onetime ally after Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and has since established himself as one of the former president’s chief GOP critics.

Christie kicked off his presidential campaign last week with a lacerating indictment of Trump, calling him a “lonely, self-consumed mirror hog” who, by force of personality alone, represents a threat to the republic.

Christie is seeking to appeal to more establishment-friendly Republican conservatives and believes he is best positioned to take on Trump in the primary while also appealing to independent voters.

Monday’s event will be the fourth in CNN’s series of Republican presidential town halls for the 2024 cycle, following appearances by Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Here’s how to watch the town hall with Christie:

  • The town hall starts at 8 p.m. ET: The event will be hosted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.
  • Where it's happening: The town hall will take place from CNN's New York bureau.
  • How to watch: The town hall will stream live, without requiring a cable login, on the CNN.com homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps or live TV. The town hall will also be available on demand beginning Tuesday to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT apps and cable operator platforms.

Read more here.