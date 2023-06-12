The 2024 GOP field continues to grow. Here's who is running for president so far
From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
The first Republican primary debate won’t occur until August. The first primaries and caucuses won’t occur until early next year. But the 2024 presidential primary campaign is well underway.
There’s a growing field of declared candidates who will begin traveling around early primary states, appearing in interviews and jockeying for attention. Super PACs aligned with their interests are already doing battle on the airwaves.
But Christie turned on his onetime ally after Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and has since established himself as one of the former president’s chief GOP critics.
Christie kicked off his presidential campaign last week with a lacerating indictment of Trump, calling him a “lonely, self-consumed mirror hog” who, by force of personality alone, represents a threat to the republic.
Christie is seeking to appeal to more establishment-friendly Republican conservatives and believes he is best positioned to take on Trump in the primary while also appealing to independent voters.
Monday’s event will be the fourth in CNN’s series of Republican presidential town halls for the 2024 cycle, following appearances by Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence.
Here’s how to watch the town hall with Christie:
The town hall starts at 8 p.m. ET: The event will be hosted by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.
Where it's happening: The town hall will take place from CNN's New York bureau.
How to watch: The town hall will stream live, without requiring a cable login, on the CNN.com homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and CNN OTT and mobile apps or live TV. The town hall will also be available on demand beginning Tuesday to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT apps and cable operator platforms.