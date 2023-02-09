Democratic Sen. Jon Tester — who is up for reelection in 2024 in Montana — reiterated Thursday that the Biden administration is going to need to “justify” their actions in relation to the Chinese spy balloon.
He also said he thinks the administration “could be better” at being forthcoming with information on the balloon.
When asked what makes him so hesitant to believe the administration’s claim that it wasn’t a military threat so they delayed shooting it down, Tester said, “I don't know that I'm hesitant in not believing them … I just want to make sure and I have a tremendous amount of respect for the military and the military leadership. I just want to make sure that this country is safe, so they're going to have to justify what they did.”
Tester, who is chairman of the Senate Defense Appropriations subcommittee, held an oversight hearing on the Chinese spy balloon earlier today and said he thinks it was a “good initial hearing” but a lot of dots that need to be connected and hopes that happens in today’s classified briefing.
Before entering the all-senator classified briefing on Thursday, he said he hopes to find out what information they have so far, but also what their plan is “when it happens again.”