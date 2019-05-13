In a series of tweets this morning Trump took aim at China, writing that the country wants "to make a deal so badly" because the trade war is causing it to lose business to "Vietnam and other such countries in Asia."

The tweets came just before China announced it will be raising tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods beginning on June 1.

Reminder: Trump's top economic adviser spent the weekend trying to defuse the trade war and demonstrate that trade negotiations between the two countries were proceeding.

Here's a look at Trump's tweets: