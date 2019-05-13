Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods last week. Here's what's impacted.
From CNN's Katie Lobosco
President Trump on Friday made thousands of items coming in from China more expensive.
Most of the imports hit by the new 25% tariff rate are industrial or intermediate goods that are used as component parts in products manufactured in the United States.
But about a quarter of the items on the list are consumer goods, including luggage...
- Backpacks
- Baseball gloves
- Bamboo furniture
- Chandeliers
- Sailboats
- Motorboats
- Canoes
The Trump administration has so far strategically shielded most consumer electronics, like iPhones, and other everyday goods from the tariffs so the tariffs might be less painful to American shoppers — though that may change if Trump can't strike a deal with Beijing.
China announces it will raise tariffs on US goods
From CNN's Lily Lee
China has announced it will be raising tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods from midnight (Beijing time) June 1, according to China’s State Council Customs Tariff Commission.
On Friday, the US hiked tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese exports after trade talks held in Washington failed to produce a breakthrough.