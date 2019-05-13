President Trump on Friday made thousands of items coming in from China more expensive.

Most of the imports hit by the new 25% tariff rate are industrial or intermediate goods that are used as component parts in products manufactured in the United States.

But about a quarter of the items on the list are consumer goods, including luggage...

Backpacks

Baseball gloves

Bamboo furniture

Chandeliers

Sailboats

Motorboats

Canoes

The Trump administration has so far strategically shielded most consumer electronics, like iPhones, and other everyday goods from the tariffs so the tariffs might be less painful to American shoppers — though that may change if Trump can't strike a deal with Beijing.