Trump says China will retaliate against US farmers

President Trump, addressing new tariffs China has imposed on some US goods, said the US will allocate funds to help farmers, who he alleged China is retaliating against.

"And out of the billions of dollars that we’re taking in, a small portion of that will be going to our farmers, because China will be retaliating, probably to a certain extent, against our farmers," he said.

Trump continued: "We’re going to take the highest year — the biggest purchase that China has made with our farmers, which is about $15 billion — and do something reciprocal to our farmers, so our farmers can do well, they’ll be planting, they’ll be able to sell for less”