Gang of Eight briefing on suspected Chinese spy balloon could occur as early as Tuesday

A Gang of Eight briefing on the suspected Chinese spy balloon may occur as early as Tuesday, according to a congressional source.

The group is made up of the top Democratic and Republican leaders in both the House and Senate, as well as key Intelligence Committee members from both chambers. It is generally privy to sensitive information that the rest of Congress is not always briefed on.

A full Senate classified briefing on China will occur on February 15, the source said.

US military fighter jets shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the Eastern Seaboard of the United States on Saturday, ending a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing.