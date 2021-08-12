The Census Bureau is set to soon release the data used to draw congressional and state legislative district lines, beginning a nationwide scramble to draw new boundaries in time for next year's midterm elections.
Here are key things to know:
- What the data will contain: The data — based on last year's once-a-decade canvassing — is expected to show that population growth in the United States over the past decade has been driven entirely by minorities. It will detail on the neighborhood level how the racial makeup and voting-age populations have shifted over 10 years.
- Why it matters: In April, Census Bureau officials released data that showed which states would gain and lose seats. Texas is gaining two House seats, increasing its total to 38 — second only to California's 52. The third-highest total is Florida, which will add a seat, increasing its House ranks to 28. North Carolina, Oregon, Colorado and Montana are also each gaining a House seat. Seven states each lost one seat: the traditional battlegrounds Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio and Democratic strongholds California, New York and Illinois, as well as West Virginia. Thursday's release will provide the more detailed neighborhood-level data that legislatures and redistricting commissions need to draft maps with precise boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts.
- Data delays: Today's data is coming more than four months later than usual — after some states' deadlines to have new maps in place have already passed. "What we're expecting with the delay is that a number of states are going to run into issues with deadlines that they have for the redistricting process," said Adam Podowitz-Thomas, the senior legal strategist for the Princeton Gerrymandering Project and the Princeton Electoral Innovation Lab. The neighborhood-level data is typically released by April 1. Census officials have blamed the delay on the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the United States in early March of 2020 — a critical time for the census process. Then-President Donald Trump's administration also fought to exclude noncitizens when splitting seats in Congress between the states.
