Florida's The Villages was the fastest-growing US metro area from 2010-2020, Census says

People dine at a restaurant in The Villages, Florida, in October 2020. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

The fastest-growing US metro area between the 2010 Census and 2020 Census was The Villages in Florida, which grew 39% from about 93,000 people to about 130,000 people.

The sprawling retirement community, which requires at least one household resident to be age 55 or older, is located in central Florida.

In 2014, data released from the Census Bureau showed that the community added 5.2% to its population from July 2012 to July 2013, making it the fastest-growing community in the US, percentage-wise.

The Villages recently garnered attention after Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held an "America First" rally there in May. Residents told CNN they were "horrified" about his appearance and called it a "distraction tour."

In June 2020, former President Trump retweeted a video he said was from The Villages, in which a man driving a golf cart with Trump campaign posters is seen chanting "white power."