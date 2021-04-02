Follow CNN Politics
The Derek Chauvin trial: Day 5

US Capitol security threat

The coronavirus pandemic

US Capitol on lockdown due to security threat

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 2:33 p.m. ET, April 2, 2021
1 min ago

DC National Guard deploy Immediate Response Force to support Capitol Police

From CNN's Barbara Starr

National Guard troops stand guard along Constitution Avenue as law enforcement responds to a security incident near the U.S. Capitol on April 2 in Washington, DC.
National Guard troops stand guard along Constitution Avenue as law enforcement responds to a security incident near the U.S. Capitol on April 2 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The DC National Guard deployed an Immediate Response Force made up of members of the National Guard to the Capitol complex today to support the US Capitol Police, a DC National Guard spokesperson told CNN.

"Due to operational security, we cannot discuss further details regarding the QRF (quick reaction force). No National Guard members were injured in the incident at the Capitol," the spokesperson added.

There are roughly 2,300 National Guard members in DC supporting local, state, and federal authorities in DC, the spokesperson said.

6 min ago

Capitol Police will hold a news conference soon

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

US Capitol Police tweeted that a news conference will be held at 2:45 p.m. ET to give updates on the situation outside the Capitol.

7 min ago

Suspect in Friday's attack has died, sources say

 From CNN's Lauren Fox, Jessica Dean and David Shortell 

Multiple sources confirm that the suspect in Friday's attack near the US Capitol has died. 

A law enforcement official confirmed earlier that at least one of the officers was stabbed.

Earlier, a senior Congressional aide and a US Capitol Police source told CNN that after a driver rammed a car into a barricade on Constitution Avenue, the driver exited the vehicle brandishing a knife.

The Capitol complex remains in total lockdown, and no one is being allowed in or out of any Capitol buildings.

 

9 min ago

Here's what the scene at the US Capitol looks like right now

From CNN's Brianna Keiler 

Troops stand guard near the scene of a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 2.
Troops stand guard near the scene of a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 2. Patrick Semansky/AP

Officers and some National Guard were spotted barricading a roadway near the US Capitol this afternoon following the incident.

10 min ago

One of the Capitol Police officers was stabbed

From CNN's Evan Perez

A law enforcement official confirms that at least one of the officers was stabbed.

Earlier, a senior Congressional aide and a US Capitol Police source told CNN that after a driver rammed a car into a barricade on Constitution Avenue, the driver exited the vehicle brandishing a knife.

The US Capitol Police responded and shot the suspect, who was taken into custody, according to police. The sources say the suspect was conscious and taken to a hospital. 

12 min ago

How lawmakers are reacting to the security threat at the Capitol

From CNN's Ali Main

Both the House and the Senate are currently in recess, but lawmakers are watching the situation at the US Capitol and tweeting their reactions. Many lawmakers are in their home districts for the Easter holiday.

Here's how some of them are reacting:

19 min ago

Security threat at Capitol brought back memories of Jan. 6 insurrection, congressman says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna said he left his congressional office to grab some Chinese food, and when he got back, he received calls from staff telling him to stay away from the building because of a security threat.

“Honestly, it did bring back memories of January 6th,” he said, referring to the Capitol insurrection

He said he is grateful to Capitol Police and spoke to an officer, who instructed him to wait in his car. 

“It’s really sad, because I had thought once the barriers were removed, that we were moving back to some sense of normalcy. But this just shows the level of risk that there still is and really sad this is happening at the Capitol,” he told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin. 

“There is a sense that now ... simply going to work is something that has become dangerous. And I can't imagine saying that, that going to the United States Capitol to represent your constituents, is actually a dangerous thing in the United States of America. It's just deeply saddening,” he said. 

26 min ago

Here's what we know about the security threat at the Capitol, according to officials

From Lauren Fox and Josh Campbell

In an email from the US Capitol Police, obtained by CNN, the agency laid out the following details of the incident:

  • USCP shot the suspect after he rammed the barricade and exited holding a knife.
  • He is now in custody – breathing and conscious – and was transported to a hospital.
  • Two officers were injured, and one is being transported to the hospital by USCP.
  • The second is being medevaced out (medical evacuation).

Separately, CNN has confirmed that the FBI Washington Field Office is providing support to the US Capitol Police.

23 min ago

McConnell says lawmakers are "still learning what's taken place"

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a hearing at Russell Senate Office Building on March 24 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a hearing at Russell Senate Office Building on March 24 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell took to Twitter to offer prayers for two US Capitol Police officers injured during Friday's incident.

"Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol," he said of the officers. US Capitol Police say someone rammed a vehicle into a barricade on Constitution Avenue.

He went on to say that they are "still learning what's taken place."