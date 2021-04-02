The DC National Guard deployed an Immediate Response Force made up of members of the National Guard to the Capitol complex today to support the US Capitol Police, a DC National Guard spokesperson told CNN.
"Due to operational security, we cannot discuss further details regarding the QRF (quick reaction force). No National Guard members were injured in the incident at the Capitol," the spokesperson added.
There are roughly 2,300 National Guard members in DC supporting local, state, and federal authorities in DC, the spokesperson said.