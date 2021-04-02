Multiple sources confirm that the suspect in Friday's attack near the US Capitol has died.

A law enforcement official confirmed earlier that at least one of the officers was stabbed.

Earlier, a senior Congressional aide and a US Capitol Police source told CNN that after a driver rammed a car into a barricade on Constitution Avenue, the driver exited the vehicle brandishing a knife.

The Capitol complex remains in total lockdown, and no one is being allowed in or out of any Capitol buildings.