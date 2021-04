CNN

A suspect is in custody following reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two US Capitol Police officers, US Capitol Police tweeted Friday.

"USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the tweet said.

Police later corrected the location saying it happened near Constitution Avenue.