Biden sends his "heartfelt condolences" to family of officer killed in Capitol incident

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden reacted to an incident at the US Capitol today that left one Capitol Police officer dead, saying he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken.

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the US Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life.” Biden said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it.”

“I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds,” he added.

Biden also said he has ordered that the White House flags to be lowered to half-mast.

Biden is at Camp David, Maryland, where he is spending the Easter holiday.