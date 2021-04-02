Follow CNN Politics
By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Melissa Mahtani and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 5:14 p.m. ET, April 2, 2021
1 min ago

Biden sends his "heartfelt condolences" to family of officer killed in Capitol incident

From CNN's DJ Judd

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden reacted to an incident at the US Capitol today that left one Capitol Police officer dead, saying he and first lady Jill Biden are heartbroken.

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the US Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the US Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life.” Biden said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss. We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it.”

“I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds,” he added.

Biden also said he has ordered that the White House flags to be lowered to half-mast.

Biden is at Camp David, Maryland, where he is spending the Easter holiday.

 

37 min ago

Schumer praises service of Capitol Police officers: "We're in their debt"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he was "heartbroken" for the US Capitol Police officer who was killed in today's attack "defending our Capitol."

"I’m heartbroken for the officer killed today defending our Capitol and for his family. I’m praying for the officer injured and his family," Schumer tweeted. "We're in their debt."

The Democrat from New York thanked US Capitol Police, the National Guard and first responders "for all they do to protect the Capitol and those inside."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also tweeted about the incident, saying he is "Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol" and "Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff today in honor of the officer who was killed.

See Schumer's tweet:

37 min ago

Pelosi honors "heroic death" of US Capitol officer: "He is a martyr for our democracy"

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement on today's attack near the Capitol and the US Capitol Police officer who was killed.

"Today, America’s heart has been broken by the tragic and heroic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes: Officer William Evans. He is a martyr for our democracy," Pelosi said in the statement.

Pelosi expressed her gratitude, and said the officers showed the same "extraordinary selflessness and spirit of service" as they did during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

"Today, once again, these heroes risked their lives to protect our Capitol and our Country, with the same extraordinary selflessness and spirit of service seen on January 6. On behalf of the entire House, we are profoundly grateful," Pelosi said.

She said Congress "stands ready to assist law enforcement with a swift and comprehensive investigation into this heinous attack."

Pelosi also expressed her condolences for the officer's family.

“May we always remember the heroism of those who have given their lives to defend our Democracy," she said.

Pelosi ordered that the flags at the US Capitol be flown at half-staff in honor of the officer who was killed.

50 min ago

Slain officer was an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran

The officer who died in today's attack near the Capitol building was identified as William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year US Capitol Police veteran, the chief said in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers," acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in the statement.

49 min ago

Authorities identify suspect involved in attack near Capitol

From CNN's Brynn Gingras, Evan Perez and Whitney Wild

The suspect in today's attack has been identified as Noah Green, according to federal and local law enforcement sources. 

One federal source said he is 25.

The suspect rammed a vehicle into a police barricade outside the Capitol building earlier today. He was fatally shot by police after he exited the vehicle holding a knife, police said.

38 min ago

US Capitol Police say investigation into today's attack is ongoing

From CNN's Brian Rokus 

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

The US Capitol Police said the investigation into today's attack on police officers near the US Capitol is ongoing.

Police released a statement on Twitter with further details of the timeline of today's attack on the Capitol. 

"We are devastated to share the sad news that one of our officers involved in this afternoon’s incident passed away. USCP is working to notify the officer’s next of kin before it releases additional information," police said in the statement.

The statement continued:

"Just after 1pm, a man in a blue sedan rammed his vehicle into the North Barricade at the U.S. Capitol, striking 2 USCP officers. The Department immediately locked down the Capitol Campus. The man exited the vehicle with a knife and ran toward our officers. At least one officer, drew their weapon and shot the suspect. One USCP officer was transported by a USCP cruiser to the hospital. The second USCP officer was transported by DC Fire and EMS. The suspect was also transported by DC Fire and EMS to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 1:30pm." 

1 hr 4 min ago

Homeland Security secretary says there is "still much to be determined about this attack"

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tweeted Friday that “there is still much to be determined about" the attack near the US Capitol today.

He offered the agency’s support to the Capitol Police and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Read the tweet:

1 hr 48 min ago

The lockdown at the US Capitol has been lifted

From CNN's Brian Rokus 

Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 2 in Washington, DC.
Law enforcement investigate the scene after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 2 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The lockdown at the US Capitol following an attack on police officers nearby has been lifted.

Loudspeakers at the US Capitol alerted staff moments ago that the "lockdown due to the external threat has concluded — continue to follow police direction." 

1 hr 50 min ago

White House says President is "aware" of Capitol incident

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Joe Biden attends a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 1.
President Joe Biden attends a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 1. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is "aware" of the Capitol incident.

Biden is not in the White House. He arrived at Camp David at 12:53 p.m. ET where he is spending the Easter weekend.

Psaki made the comments to a pool reporter.